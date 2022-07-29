www.williamsonhomepage.com
Vanderbilt plans residential buildings for main campus
Vanderbilt University officials have announced plans for three future residential buildings to sit on the main campus and targeted to upper-division students. Via Vanderbilt.edu, VU said the so-called residential colleges will be located in the Highland Quadrangle near the VA Hospital and 25th Avenue South. Morgan House, Lewis House, the...
Lincoln Property Company purchases industrial property in Franklin
International real estate firm Lincoln Property Company announced on Tuesday that it acquired a 200,000-square-foot industrial facility in Franklin. The property, which is located at 117 Southeast Parkway, is home to LOGO brands and was purchased for $23 million. The purchase adds to Lincoln Property Company's stable of Middle Tennessee...
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
Charlie Ray Smith
Charlie Ray Smith, age 76, died July 28. He was the son of Nannie Lou and Richard H. Smith. He retired in 2016 from Williamson County Juvenile Services after 41 years. He worked on the boards of several civic and professional organizations, including Crime Stoppers and Juvenile Court Workers Association.
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee
Summer time is nearing an end, but throughout Middle Tennessee there are still some fun free family-friendly events going on. From lunch with some cartoon characters to hot dogs to free haircuts, this week has you covered. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things...
Vanderbilt offers four-star Ravenwood QB Parson
Two weeks after decommitting from Florida State, Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson has a new offer from an SEC school. The four-star signal caller picked up an offer from Vanderbilt the same day he was on campus for an official visit. Vanderbilt currently has four underclassmen quarterbacks on its roster, including freshmen Drew Dickey, A.J. Swann, and Walter Taylor, plus sophomore Hayden Moses.
Brentwood's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to honor WCSO Deputy Chandler Rowe
The annual Brentwood Battle of the Badges Blood Drive returns next month and will honor Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Deputy Chandler Rowe who was shot in the line of duty in February. The blood drive will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library in Meeting Room A...
No charges in 2021 viral school board meeting that saw anti-mask protests devolve into mob
Nearly one year after a chaotic Williamson County Schools board meeting went viral, no charges have been filed and the criminal investigation is closed. That August 2021 incident saw a crowd of anti-mask protesters devolve into a mob that harassed several pro-mask community members, including parents and medical professionals, with one man being chased to his car and surrounded by the enraged mob shouting things like, “We know who you are, and we will find you.”
