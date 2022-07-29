conejo-valley.macaronikid.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
welikela.com
The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles
Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
territorysupply.com
9 Stunning Hikes Near Malibu, California
Malibu, California. The name alone conjures sandy beaches, azure waves, and sightings of celebrities in their natural habitat. It’s also home to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, a 157,700-acre tract of rolling hills, sandstone peaks, and hiking trails bordered by riparian canyons and coastal scrub. If you’re looking for trails with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean or just want to escape the valley when temperatures soar above 100 degrees, you’ve come to the right place.
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California
"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
foodgressing.com
Rustic Canyon Michelin Star Restaurant in Santa Monica CA [Review]
This is a quick review of our visit to the 1-Michelin starred, Rustic Canyon Restaurant, located in Santa Monica, California. They are a stylish-yet-casual restaurant serving hyper-seasonal, Californian, casual small plates. The restaurant offers indoor dining but also has patios in the front and back of the restaurant. They had...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warm conditions on tap, chance of thunderstorms linger in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will continue to see some muggy conditions as a slight chance of thunderstorms linger in the mountains and deserts.
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair returns midweek after a few years of COVID cancellations. The 145th fair will begin its 12 day run on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The fairgrounds, also known as Seaside Park, is located by the beach in Ventura. That's why the fair's public relations and marketing director James Lockwood recommends trying the The post Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
idesignarch.com
Mediterranean-Style Mansion on a Grand Estate in Montecito
Solana Estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California is situated on an 11-acre private knoll top with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains. Built in 1914 by Santa Barbara native Frederick Forrest Peabody and designed by architect Francis T. Underhill, the 22,000-square-foot estate at 256 Eucalyptus Hill Drive once served as the site of an American think tank, with visiting guests such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.
macaronikid.com
7 Things To Do In August With Kids
Where is this summer going? It's hard to believe it's August already. We've rounded up a list of 7 things you can do in August with your kids in Irvine to make the most of the month!. 1. Spend time with your neighbors. National Night Out, Aug. 2, is all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
point2homes.com
500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060
This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!
10 Fun Things You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend In L.A: July 29-31
With so many options in Los Angeles, making plans can be quite the task. Luckily, you have us. If you’re in need of plans this weekend July 29-31, we’ve got you covered. Check out our amazing selection below! Both of these iconic brands are inviting you to spectate and witness talented adidas global pro-riders like Dennis Busenitz, Silas Baxter-Neal, Diego Najera, Vitoria Mendonca, and more―right in their element! Catch them showing off their skills and competing against each other right on an exclusive built-out custom ramp. It’s sure to be a sight to see! When: Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 4:00-8:00P.M PST Location: 1634 N. Las Palmas Ave. Hollywood, CA, 90028
California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%
Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent. Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all. […]
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Transported, Vehicle Overturned In Saugus Crash
One person was transported to the hospital after their vehicle was flipped over following a Saugus crash on Monday. At around 4 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Texas Canyon Road, with a possible person trapped and the vehicle rolled over, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
Elite Daily
These Are The 10 Most Walkable Cities In California, Ranked
Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
Comments / 0