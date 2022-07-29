Duke Health nurse, security guard assaulted by patient, Raleigh police say

www.cbs17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Second chance changes man’s life after prisonThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
cbs17
Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced pilot, dad says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the events surrounding a death linked to an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon. Officials said before the plane landed a man jumped or fell out of a plane without a parachute and died. That man was...
cbs17
Teen, 1 other shot in Goldsboro Saturday night: police
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent two people, including a teenager, to the hospital Saturday night. At about 8:47 p.m., reports say police were called to a shooting on the 900 block of South Audubon Ave. When officers got to the...
cbs17
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifter who ran from Crabtree Valley Mall had to be rescued by crews after he ended up in a nearby creek Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patient accused of significantly injuring Duke Raleigh Hospital employee
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is accused of physically assaulting a Duke Raleigh Hospital staff member on Thursday morning. Stanley Scarboro, 47, was receiving care at the hospital when he assaulted the employee, according to a Duke Health spokesperson. An incident report showed the employee received significant injuries from the attack.
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Fire causes heavy damage to Durham home
Durham, N.C. — A fire caused heavy damage to a house in Durham on Saturday night. The call came in shortly before 11 p.m. on Skybrook Lane. Video from the WRAL Breaking News Tracker showed major damage to the front half of the home. Firefighters say two adults lived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
1 hospitalized in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says several people were injured in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County Saturday morning. Authorities said one driver was driving recklessly, which caused the car behind the vehicle to slam on the brakes. Troopers said one person was...
WITN
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of S. Audubon Ave at 8:47 P.M. Saturday night. After arriving on scene they found a 16-year-old that had been shot and EMS took the victim to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Officers also...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hospital COO says recent patient attack on staff example of troubling national trend
An employee at Duke-Raleigh Hospital is recovering after a violent attack from a patient early Thursday morning, hospital officials say. And the hospital's COO says the incident is an example of a nationwide issue. What You Need To Know. A patient who physically assaulted an employee at Duke-Raleigh Hospital was...
North Carolina police officer accused of planting heroin on men
A former Raleigh police officer was indicted by the Grand Jury of Wake County with felony obstruction of justice following an investigation that began in 2020 after he was accused of planting fake heroin on a group of men, the district attorney announced Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
'Maybe he fell': Questions remain on how NC co-pilot exited mid-flight
A plane carrying two people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Raleigh after trying to land near Raeford.
23-year-old pilot dies while pursuing his dream of flying, his father says
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Charles Hew Crooks had been working for years toward the moment he could become a professional pilot in Raleigh. According to his father, Hew Crooks, he was a flying fanatic who had always wanted to take to the skies. "I don’t know," said Hew Crooks. "We...
23-year-old man who ‘exited’ plane found dead in Fuquay-Varina after massive search
Authorities identified the man who jumped or fell out of the plane that made an emergency landing at RDU Airport Friday afternoon.
point2homes.com
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
cbs17
Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, runners and walkers in Durham were given three goals: get exercise, make new friends and have fun at the second annual Unity Run. It’s a run/walk hosted by Together We Stand, where participants are encouraged to not just get their steps in, but to also meet strangers.
Baking point: Leap from nurse to baker rooted in passion for Durham woman
Durham, N.C. — Barbara Nigro helped her parents launch their dream of starting a pizzeria a few years ago. Now, she's taken a leap of faith and opened her own bakery at Durham Food Hall. Not that long ago, Nigro graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree...
61 counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID map of NC. Did yours?
North Carolina has more than 15 times as many counties facing the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities now than it did a month ago.
Comments / 2