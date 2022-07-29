Duke Health nurse, security guard assaulted by patient, Raleigh police say

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO