ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

July is on track to be the hottest month in Tampa since 1890

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

July likely hottest month ever recorded in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida isn't called the Sunshine State for nothing, and it looks like the summer sunshine in Tampa is leaving its mark. The temperature at the Tampa International Airport, where the official records for Tampa are kept, so far this July averages out to 86 degrees. At first glance, that may not sound impressive but when you consider that this value includes the low temperatures and the high temperatures, you get a better idea of just how warm this month has been.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Missing woman last seen on bus to Tampa

Florida authorities are searching for a missing mom from Cape Coral who was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus to head to Tampa. Police are now considering her a missing and endangered adult.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary

TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area ‘shark guy’ hopes to turn fear into fascination

TAMPA, Fla. - Just mentioning sharks brings to mind the heart-thumping theme to the movie "Jaws" for some people and even swimming at the beach during "Shark Week" can be stressful, but the Florida Aquarium’s ‘Shark Guy’ hopes to turn fear of the fish into fascination. When...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Cat Cafe Coming To Tampa

Tampa has so many dog friendly bars and restaurants but, what about the cats?. No fear for my cat lovers across the bay. A new lounge is on the horizon. It’s called Cats & Caffeine. Two women out of the University of Tampa’s entrepreneurship program came up with this idea, & here it comes into fruition to south Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival is the most caffeinated event of the fall

The most caffeinated event of the year brings together some of the best, most renowned coffee roasters in the region, and state of Florida, to one location. The Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival (TBCAF) is an annual event designed to inspire creativity and artistic expression in the Tampa Bay Area through coffee and art. This event promises all of the coffee, and espresso you could ever desire, in addition to some sensational food trucks. The event takes place October 8 from 9am-3pm in Brandon at 1310 John Moore Rd.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy