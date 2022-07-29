July is on track to be the hottest month in Tampa since 1890

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida isn't called the Sunshine State for nothing, and it looks like the summer sunshine in Tampa is leaving its mark. The temperature at the Tampa International Airport, where the official records for Tampa are kept, so far this July averages out to 86 degrees. At first glance, that may not sound impressive but when you consider that this value includes the low temperatures and the high temperatures, you get a better idea of just how warm this month has been.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO