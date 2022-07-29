July is on track to be the hottest month in Tampa since 1890

www.fox13news.com
July likely hottest month ever recorded in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida isn't called the Sunshine State for nothing, and it looks like the summer sunshine in Tampa is leaving its mark. The temperature at the Tampa International Airport, where the official records for Tampa are kept, so far this July averages out to 86 degrees. At first glance, that may not sound impressive but when you consider that this value includes the low temperatures and the high temperatures, you get a better idea of just how warm this month has been.
995qyk.com
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
fox13news.com
Missing woman last seen on bus to Tampa
Florida authorities are searching for a missing mom from Cape Coral who was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus to head to Tampa. Police are now considering her a missing and endangered adult.
Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
fox13news.com
Bay Area ‘shark guy’ hopes to turn fear into fascination
TAMPA, Fla. - Just mentioning sharks brings to mind the heart-thumping theme to the movie "Jaws" for some people and even swimming at the beach during "Shark Week" can be stressful, but the Florida Aquarium’s ‘Shark Guy’ hopes to turn fear of the fish into fascination. When...
flipboard.com
2 dead, including Tampa man, on first day of Florida lobster mini-season
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two people died in the Florida Keys during the first day of lobster mini-season, officials said. The annual two-day event began …
wild941.com
Cat Cafe Coming To Tampa
Tampa has so many dog friendly bars and restaurants but, what about the cats?. No fear for my cat lovers across the bay. A new lounge is on the horizon. It’s called Cats & Caffeine. Two women out of the University of Tampa’s entrepreneurship program came up with this idea, & here it comes into fruition to south Tampa.
Three things to do in Tampa, Florida
My husband and I recently had the opportunity to spend a few hours in Tampa, Florida. We stopped by three creative and fun places in the city. These are the perfect spots to have fun indoors and beat the Florida heat. Here’s where we went in Tampa (and where we think you should go too)!
2 Tampa Bay-area men die while snorkeling during lobster mini-season
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men who died in three separate snorkeling incidents in the Florida Keys over the past week, the Miami Herald reported.
Free backpacks, school supplies at Westfield Brandon event
Florida Penguin Productions is hosting its sixth annual free back-to-school bash at locations across the Tampa Bay area.
How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week
On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June.
fox13news.com
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral...
Over 1 million gators live in Florida: Here's how to stay safe if you see one
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife estimate there are 1.3 million alligators that call the Sunshine State their home. Although alligator attacks on humans are rare, it's still very important to take certain precautions if one crosses your path. FWC says to keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival is the most caffeinated event of the fall
The most caffeinated event of the year brings together some of the best, most renowned coffee roasters in the region, and state of Florida, to one location. The Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival (TBCAF) is an annual event designed to inspire creativity and artistic expression in the Tampa Bay Area through coffee and art. This event promises all of the coffee, and espresso you could ever desire, in addition to some sensational food trucks. The event takes place October 8 from 9am-3pm in Brandon at 1310 John Moore Rd.
Spruce Street reopened after deadly crash in Tampa
The Tampa Police Department responded to a deadly wreck early Saturday morning.
Puppy rescued from Tampa dumpster finds new home
What started as a sad story ended happily after a rescued puppy found its new forever family almost immediately.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
Tampa gas station to temporarily sell fuel for $2.38 to make political statement
With the help of a conservative advocacy group, a Tampa gas station plans to provide its customers with a little relief at the pump next week.
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
