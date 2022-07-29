Lawsuit: Sperry’s secret spice blend held ‘hostage’ by producer

As a city in the middle of a landlocked state, you wouldn’t expect Nashville to have a plethora of excellent seafood restaurants. Fortunately, FedEx allows just about anyone to receive fresh fish and other seafood straight off the boats to the restaurant kitchen. Once it arrives, Nashville chefs definitely know their way around a fish to create fantastic oceanic cuisine. Here’s where you’ll find some undersea delights.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO