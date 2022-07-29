NBA veteran, TSU alum Robert Covington to host youth basketball camp at Ensworth

www.williamsonhomepage.com
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Vanderbilt offers four-star Ravenwood QB Parson
Two weeks after decommitting from Florida State, Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson has a new offer from an SEC school. The four-star signal caller picked up an offer from Vanderbilt the same day he was on campus for an official visit. Vanderbilt currently has four underclassmen quarterbacks on its roster, including freshmen Drew Dickey, A.J. Swann, and Walter Taylor, plus sophomore Hayden Moses.
atozsports.com
LOOK: 247Sports spits right in Tennessee football’s face with this ranking
Vol fans often say that despite the recent rough years its football program has had, Tennessee still recruits itself. Even with the crazy coaching carousel of the last decade, UT as a brand continues to carry serious weight in the college football world. But according to a ranking posted this...
vucommodores.com
Quintet Will Increase Commodore Speed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Althea Thomas, Vanderbilt director of cross country and track and field, will add a quintet of sprinters and hurdlers to her second-year roster. Allyria McBride, Taylor McKinnon, Brooke Overholt, Rondajai Washington and Madyson Wilson will join the Commodores in the upcoming 2022-23 season. McBride is a...
mainstreetmaury.com
Introductions for new Columbia Central coaching staff members
Columbia Central principal Mike Steele introduced seven new coaches to the community during a recent press conference, including boys basketball coach Ken Cutlip and his wife, football/basketball sideline cheer coach Missy Cutlip. Also making their debut during the meet-and-greet were competitive cheer coach Bari Staggs, assistant cheer coach Christi Smith,...
Tennesseans join in on Mega Millions excitement
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee
Summer time is nearing an end, but throughout Middle Tennessee there are still some fun free family-friendly events going on. From lunch with some cartoon characters to hot dogs to free haircuts, this week has you covered. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
southerntrippers.com
Weekend In Nashville: An Epic 3 Days In Nashville Itinerary
If you’re thinking of spending a weekend in Nashville, then you’ll love this itinerary. Nashville is a beautiful city in Tennessee that is full of fun things to do and see! It’s probably best known for its country music scene. However, you don’t have to be a country music fan to enjoy a weekend getaway in Nashville. In Nashville, you’ll also find historic sites, beautiful green parks, cool museums, and lots more.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
Tennessee Tribune
New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
3 Tennessee Food Trucks Named Among The Best In America
Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
wpln.org
Meet the people who make Nashville laugh
What makes Nashville laugh? Where are the best places in town to catch a comedy show? What is it like to be a comedian in Music City?. To answer these questions and more, we’re joined by a panel of local comedians, producers, and booking managers. They’ll share their experiences on stage, and give us some insight into what it takes to put together a show.
Nashville’s 1st cannabis restaurant set for Thursday opening
Tennessee’s first cannabis restaurant — "Buds & Brews" — will officially open its doors Thursday in Germantown.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
fox17.com
Former Marines, car dealer face murder for hire charges in murder of Nashville couple
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A group of men indicted in a kidnapping conspiracy and the murders of a Nashville man and woman now face murder for hire charges. A federal grand jury has charged Erik Maund, Gilad Peled, Byron Brockway, and Adam Carey with murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death, and kidnapping resulting in death. All men except for Carey are from Austin, Texas. Carey is from Richlands, North Carolina.
williamsonhomepage.com
Vanderbilt plans residential buildings for main campus
Vanderbilt University officials have announced plans for three future residential buildings to sit on the main campus and targeted to upper-division students. Via Vanderbilt.edu, VU said the so-called residential colleges will be located in the Highland Quadrangle near the VA Hospital and 25th Avenue South. Morgan House, Lewis House, the...
wgnsradio.com
At least 18-Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Tennessee and Over 360-Cases in Neighboring States
On Tuesday (07/26/2022), the CDC confirmed 3,487 cases of monkeypox across the United States and the White House is weighing-in on whether or not they should declare a public health emergency. In the Volunteer State, there have been 18-confirmed cases of monkeypox, as of Tuesday morning (07/26/2022). Reports indicate the...
Nashville Scene
Code Snitching: Nashvillians Are Weaponizing Metro Codes Against ‘Undesirable’ Neighbors
The first time Freddie Benford turns the engine over, the faded blue 1967 Dodge Coronet 440 sputters. There’s a dog-eared Bible and some old prescription bags on the dash, and a colony of COVID masks hangs from the transmission lever. Benford turns the key again. Still nothing. On the...
Comments / 0