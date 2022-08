Click here to read the full article. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended six games on Monday for violating Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement. A source confirmed the suspension length to Sportico. The suspension reflects accusations of sexual misconduct and infliction of emotional distress brought by multiple women who, in lawsuits, allege that Watson engaged in illegal acts while seeking massage therapy services. Retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer under the NFL’s new disciplinary procedures, handed down Watson’s suspension. The NFL had reportedly sought a suspension of at least one season plus an indefinite period...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO