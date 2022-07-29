Wyoming Artist Bria Hammock Creates Bold New Mural For Downtown Cheyenne

The driver behind the wheel of a truck that crashed and killed five people on I-25 in Weld County was apparently driving with a canceled commercial driver’s license. The Colorado State Patrol won’t say why the driver’s license was canceled, but a federal report, obtained by Denver News 9, shows the driver didn’t have a valid medical certificate. Since that’s a requirement to operate a truck, it could have led to the license cancellation. The report also shows the truck’s brakes were “out of adjustment” and weren’t equipped with an antilock brake system. The June 13th crash killed five members of a Wyoming family. For more on this story, check out https://www.9news.com/.

4 DAYS AGO