Wyoming Artist Bria Hammock Creates Bold New Mural For Downtown Cheyenne

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Water Family Day is August 9th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nurses Honored As Hometown Heroes At Cheyenne Frontier Days For Saving Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two medical professionals from Cheyenne were singled out as “hometown heroes” on Friday in front of a packed crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Nurse Kim Coulter and nursing assistant Eli Burgess were given a standing ovation in front of...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For July 30
Here are the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Saturday, July 30, 2022:. Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Jacek Lane Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Neurotic Toddy; Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Phenom Genetics’ Mustard; and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Montana on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics’ Outlaw tunes, 85.5 points and $2,429 each. 4, (tie) Evan Keler Betony, Tonalea, Ariz., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 85, $911. 6, (tie) Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla.; Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah and Ty Pope, Marshall, Mo., 84, $160.
highlandsranchherald.net
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Boy comes roaring back
Having Big Boy 4014, Union Pacific's massive 1940s-era steam locomotive, blast through Fort Lupton and Brighton is becoming an annual experience. This is the third year straight the rail company has sent the historic engine down the line between Cheyenne and Denver, with fans lining the train tracks along the way to catch a glimpse or take a picture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter’s beds have been full...
capcity.news
Frontier Days: ‘Daddy of ’em All’ closes the show on 2022 festival with rodeo finals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s Championship Sunday at the “Daddy of ’em All.”. Rodeo athletes will battle for glory beginning at 1 p.m. at Frontier Park Arena, aiming to secure prized winning buckles for top performances as the 2022 edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days officially comes to an end.
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Univ. of Wyoming Announces New V.P. of Governmental Affairs
A Laramie native has been announced as the University of Wyoming's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Community Engagement. According to a press release from the University of Wyoming, Mike Smith, who grew up in the Gem City and is an alumnus of U.W., will take over the role. The...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UW Cowboy Football Giveaway – Score Season Tickets to ALL Home Games
Cowboy Football is back at the University of Wyoming this fall in Laramie and we want to send you to the game for FREE to root for the pokes. Enter below for your chance to win FREE home game season tickets to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Brought to you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Online Poll: Who Are The Worst Drivers In Wyoming?
It's the summer travel season, and a lot of people are hitting the highways for summer road trips. That's especially true in Wyoming, where winter weather limits the times when you can expect good weather. While every town has bad drivers, certain communities seem to have more than their share.
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
Big Boy No. 4014’s Denver Excursion is Only 1 Week Away!
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will depart for a three-day round-trip tour from Cheyenne to Denver next Thursday, July 28, at 10 a.m. The famed steam locomotive will be on display at Union Station in Denver from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday along with the “Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car,” a multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse of the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading. Admission is free.
Airbnb Is Big Business During Cheyenne Frontier Days
We all know that the Cheyenne area Airbnbs are going through the roof right now with Cheyenne Frontier Days looking us straight in the face. But, how much of a big business is it, really? Across the board, at people in Cheyenne raking in the dough with their Airbnbs?. Fortunately,...
1310kfka.com
CSP: Truck driver in I-25 crash that killed 5 had ‘canceled’ license
The driver behind the wheel of a truck that crashed and killed five people on I-25 in Weld County was apparently driving with a canceled commercial driver’s license. The Colorado State Patrol won’t say why the driver’s license was canceled, but a federal report, obtained by Denver News 9, shows the driver didn’t have a valid medical certificate. Since that’s a requirement to operate a truck, it could have led to the license cancellation. The report also shows the truck’s brakes were “out of adjustment” and weren’t equipped with an antilock brake system. The June 13th crash killed five members of a Wyoming family. For more on this story, check out https://www.9news.com/.
Cheyenne Man Who Sold Meth in Casper Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison
A Cheyenne man who worked with a Casper man to sell large quantities of methamphetamine while carrying a gun was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment, according to minutes of his sentencing in federal court on Friday. Daniel Patrick Gutierrez heard the sentence from Wyoming U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson.
Danny Glick Endorses Don Hollingshead For Laramie County Sheriff
Outgoing Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says he is endorsing a long-time member of that agency, Capt. Don Hollingshead in the 2022 sheriff's race. Hollingshead has served with the agency for 26 years, most recently as head of the detention center, commonly referred to as the Laramie County jail. Glick,...
