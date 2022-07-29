Single-vehicle crash leaves teen boy dead

A plumber was hospitalized Thursday after tracking down and confronting two people who stole in work truck in the San Fernando Valley. The theft was reported at about 1:30 p.m. in the 15400 block of Vincennes Street in San Fernando. The plumber tracked the truck to North Hills, about five miles south of where it was stolen, and was shot after encountering the carjackers.

