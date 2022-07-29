Single-vehicle crash leaves teen boy dead

www.avpress.com
CBS News
Man who died in RV explosion/fire traveled the world in it
It was an RV the owner traveled the world in and would die in. An explosion shook the Whittier neighborhood around breakfast time on Saturday.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Pasadena; earlier crash leaves deputy hospitalized
Police shot and killed a suspect who drove toward officers after a chase ended in a Pasadena parking lot, authorities said.
Authorities ID Bicyclist Killed in Crash in Azusa Area
Authorities Friday identified a bicyclist from San Bernardino County who was killed in a crash in the Azusa area.
NBC Los Angeles
Car Used to Take Girl to Chemo Totaled by Pursuit Driver
A women's car was totaled after the driver of a stolen construction truck hit it during a pursuit Tuesday, leaving her without transportation at a dire time when she needs to take her daughter to chemo treatments. The man behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle Tuesday night drove through...
Ontario Mills mall shooting reports sees cops rush to CA scene before confirming false alarm
POLICE are en route to a shopping center in California due to reports of an active shooter in the area. It was later confirmed by police that the reports of a shooter at the Ontario Mills mall were false. “The Mall is safe,” tweeted Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz.
vvng.com
14-year-old airlifted after leading police on a 110 mph pursuit and crashing in Apple Valley
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a trauma center after she led police on a pursuit that reached over 110MPH and ended eventually in a crash. It happened on July 24, 2022, at about 3:34 am, when a deputy conducting proactive patrol in the area...
Antelope Valley Press
Authorities seek help to solve 2004 fatal shooting
LOS ANGELES — Authorities sought the public’s help, Friday, to find four men involved in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in the South Los Angeles area in 2004 that left a young man dead. The crime occurred on Aug. 19, 2004, at about 9:25 p.m., as Jesse Crooks, 19, was...
Fontana Herald News
Woman allegedly attacks and injures deputy from Fontana Sheriff's Station
A woman allegedly attacked and injured a deputy from the Fontana Station before being arrested during an incident on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
Man's Body Discovered Inside Vehicle In Montebello
Montebello officers conducting a welfare check found a man's body inside a vehicle in a parking lot.
signalscv.com
Thief reportedly snatches 26-inch gold chain from mall kiosk
A thief reportedly stole a gold chain valued at $980 from a kiosk at the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 1:20 p.m. Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, approximately in his 20s, with black hair and brown eyes,...
Antelope Valley Press
Traffic operation due at Sixth Street Viaduct
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department announced, Friday that officers will conduct a traffic enforcement operation on the Sixth Street Bridge in the wake of a recent spate of illegal activity. The operation will be conducted on the bridge, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, and...
Man accused of luring victims to residential area of Adelanto to rob them
A man is in custody for allegedly luring victims into a residential area of Adelanto to rob them, and a second man is also being sought, officials announced Friday. Terral Hall, 18, was arrested Tuesday after an incident occurred about 12:05 p.m. in the 185000 block of Casaba Road, according to the San Bernardino County […]
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Fraud; Drugs; DUIs; Man Robbed of Cellphone; Woman Fights Fingerprinting; Hiker Rescued; Arrested For Stealing Rental Equipment; Bear Cools in Pool; and Plenty More
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 21 – 27. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 375 service events, resulting in 79 investigations. Fraud. July 21 at 5:55 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Pomona reported...
NBC Los Angeles
Plumber Shot After Confronting Thieves Who Stole His Work Truck
A plumber was hospitalized Thursday after tracking down and confronting two people who stole in work truck in the San Fernando Valley. The theft was reported at about 1:30 p.m. in the 15400 block of Vincennes Street in San Fernando. The plumber tracked the truck to North Hills, about five miles south of where it was stolen, and was shot after encountering the carjackers.
Two Males Shot During a Robbery in Reseda
Reseda, Los Angeles, CA: Two males were struck by gunfire during a commission of a robbery on Friday, July 29, around 12:00 a.m. on the 18500 block… Read more "Two Males Shot During a Robbery in Reseda"
Antelope Valley Press
Seven accused of shining lasers at LAPD helicopters
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department announced, Thursday, that at least seven people were arrested for allegedly shining lasers at police helicopters during street takeover events over the past two months. Of the seven arrestees, police identified only Xavier Randal, 21, who was arrested, on July 2....
Victim’s tire punctured during Norwalk follow robbery: Officials
A woman had her tire punctured during a robbery in Norwalk in which she was followed to a grocery store, officials said Thursday. The incident occurred June 16 when three men apparently followed the victim to a grocery store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One man allegedly watched the victim withdraw cash […]
Police arrest 7 for allegedly aiming laser pointers at helicopters
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that at least seven people were arrested for allegedly shining lasers at police helicopters during street takeover events over the past two months. Of the seven arrestees, police only identified Xavier Randal, 21, who was arrested on July 2. He was booked for...
