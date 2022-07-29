County: No new mandate for masks

www.avpress.com
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale might not enforce any mask mandate
PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday, will consider a resolution barring enforcement by city staff of any future mask mandate that may be imposed by Los Angeles County. If approved by the Council, it “would result in a commitment to not use city resources to enforce against...
Antelope Valley Press
County may drop out of high COVID level
LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly, Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that’s allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to...
Antelope Valley Press
Judge: Pomona PD members can take retaliation suit to trial
LOS ANGELES — Two sworn members of the Pomona Police Department who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 Los Angeles County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
Antelope Valley Press
Composting workshop to be provided by PWD
PALMDALE — Residents are invited to come out and learn more about home composting, on Tuesday, in a workshop provided by the Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles County Public Works and the City of Palmdale. The free workshop is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
AVEK approves transfer of water to Waterworks
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster, on Wednesday, approved transferring some of the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency’s 2022 groundwater allocation to Los Angeles County Waterworks District 40 to supply its customers in the Valley. The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that...
Antelope Valley Press
Inmate groups donate stuffed dogs
LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster. The men who...
Antelope Valley Press
Ports delay fines for idling containers again
LOS ANGELES — The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Friday, postponed the implementation of a fee on companies whose import containers linger at marine terminals for another four weeks. The assessment would now take place, if necessary, on Aug. 26.
Antelope Valley Press
Jenkins is poised to join crowded Healthcare race
Lancaster resident Michael L. Jenkins pulled nomination papers for the short-term, two-year seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors. As of Friday, five candidates have either pulled or filed papers for the two full-term, four-year seats up for re-election on the Board. Former director Michael Rives filed nomination papers for a full-term seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antelope Valley Press
Abortion rights protest at art museum blocks traffic; three arrested
LOS ANGELES — Three people were arrested for vandalism at an abortion rights protest where two protesters chained themselves to a lamppost installation at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, authorities said, Friday. The RiseUp4AbortionRights demonstration at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area, began around...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster to celebrate National Night Out
LANCASTER — Lancaster will hold this year’s National Night Out, Thursday, in conjunction with the BLVD Market. The free event is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be a dunk tank for charity and bike giveaways.
Antelope Valley Press
Facility’s sewer service will be shared
LANCASTER — Due to the proposed construction of an 80-acre vehicle storage facility by a private developer at the southeast corner of 35th Street East and Avenue L-4, which falls within the City of Palmdale’s jurisdictional limits, the City of Lancaster will enter into a sewer acceptance agreement with Palmdale for the acceptance and conveyance of sewage from developments within Palmdale’s jurisdictional boundaries.
Antelope Valley Press
Authorities seek help to solve 2004 fatal shooting
LOS ANGELES — Authorities sought the public’s help, Friday, to find four men involved in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in the South Los Angeles area in 2004 that left a young man dead. The crime occurred on Aug. 19, 2004, at about 9:25 p.m., as Jesse Crooks, 19, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antelope Valley Press
California woman sentenced in crash that orphaned children
NEWPORT BEACH — A California woman was sentenced, Friday, to between 21 years and life in prison for killing a mother and father and injuring their three young children in a 2020 drunk driving crash while the family was out looking at Christmas lights. Grace Coleman, 23, was sentenced...
Antelope Valley Press
Traffic operation due at Sixth Street Viaduct
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department announced, Friday that officers will conduct a traffic enforcement operation on the Sixth Street Bridge in the wake of a recent spate of illegal activity. The operation will be conducted on the bridge, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, and...
Antelope Valley Press
Seven accused of shining lasers at LAPD helicopters
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department announced, Thursday, that at least seven people were arrested for allegedly shining lasers at police helicopters during street takeover events over the past two months. Of the seven arrestees, police identified only Xavier Randal, 21, who was arrested, on July 2....
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD to boost fees for developers
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will increase the Level 1 developer fee to $1.25 per square foot for new residential construction and to 20 cents per square foot for commercial/industrial projects. The increase, which takes effect, on Sept. 19, is in line with action taken, earlier...
Antelope Valley Press
Backpack giveaway part of CommUNITY event
LANCASTER — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY will host a community event that includes a backpack giveaway with a fashion show, youth activities, games, live music and community resources at Sol Plaza in Lancaster. The event, hosted by Big Mike Rob, is scheduled from 1 to 5...
Antelope Valley Press
SOAR High graduate lands NASA scholarship
Katelyn Perez, a 2022 graduate of SOAR High School, was awarded the 2022 John W. Russell Memorial Scholarship by the NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council. “I could not believe it,” Perez said. “This is the first scholarship I have won and I’m excited.”
Antelope Valley Press
Swimming close to home
Quartz Hill graduate Sebastian Petho hoped to remain close to home as he searched for opportunities to swim at the collegiate level. Sebastian and his father Robert Petho researched colleges in the area and one of the results was California Lutheran University, located in Thousand Oaks.
Antelope Valley Press
Kliavkoff jabs Big 12, touts future after USC, UCLA
LOS ANGELES — Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said his conference is far from finished, despite the defections of Southern California and UCLA. Kliavkoff confirmed the Pac-12 is actively exploring expansion and lobbed several feisty jabs at the Big 12 during an eventful opening speech at his conference’s football media day Friday in the nation’s second-largest media market.
Comments / 0