Water District clearing up delinquent accounts

My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert SeriesDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa MonicaDon SimkovichSanta Monica, CA
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City repair warranties hit snag
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council deadlocked on a proposition to offer warranties to homeowners to cover repair of water and sewer lines on their property. The matter was presented during Tuesday’s meeting, with Councilmember Jim Creighton absent, leaving the remaining Council members split on whether to offer the coverage.
Antelope Valley Press
AVEK approves transfer of water to Waterworks
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster, on Wednesday, approved transferring some of the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency’s 2022 groundwater allocation to Los Angeles County Waterworks District 40 to supply its customers in the Valley. The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale might not enforce any mask mandate
PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday, will consider a resolution barring enforcement by city staff of any future mask mandate that may be imposed by Los Angeles County. If approved by the Council, it “would result in a commitment to not use city resources to enforce against...
signalscv.com
L.A. County property valued at $1.89 trillion for 2022
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide. The 2022 Assessment Roll grew by a record $122 billion, or 6.95%, over the prior year to a $1.89 trillion...
pasadenanow.com
As Mourning for Councilmember John J. Kennedy’s Death Continues, Council Begins Process to Fill District 3 Seat
Mayor Victor Gordo said Friday in an open letter that while the City and community remain “shocked and saddened” by the unexpected passing of District 3 Councilmember John J. Kennedy on July 21, the process to appoint an interim Councilmember has begun. Confirming what Pasadena Now reported earlier,...
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
smobserved.com
Fight Over Dueling Rent Increase Proposals Threatens to Split Santa Monicans for Renters Rights
The Santa Monicans for Renters Rights is bitterly divided over competing proposals for this year's annual rent increase. At a time of high inflation, some members of SMRR, the organization that has run Santa Monica since 1979, want to raise all tenants 2.5%, an adjustment that is only about a quarter of this years increase in the cost of living i.e. inflation rate. Another faction of SMRR argues that high income tenants, for example those paying $5000 a month for a two bedroom in a recent Pack and Stack, corporate commercial development in downtown Santa Monica, should have a 10% increase. Meanwhile the tenants living in older buildings, which tend to be owned by older mom and pop type landlords, should have no increase at all.
Antelope Valley Press
Facility’s sewer service will be shared
LANCASTER — Due to the proposed construction of an 80-acre vehicle storage facility by a private developer at the southeast corner of 35th Street East and Avenue L-4, which falls within the City of Palmdale’s jurisdictional limits, the City of Lancaster will enter into a sewer acceptance agreement with Palmdale for the acceptance and conveyance of sewage from developments within Palmdale’s jurisdictional boundaries.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
Antelope Valley Press
No indoor mask mandate — for now
Many residents of Los Angeles County are breathing a sigh of relief after it was announced, on Thursday, that there would be no indoor mask mandate reinstated — for now. Despite the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trending upward for the past several weeks, it now appears that they are going the other way and the region may soon move back into the “medium” community level of virus spread, according to officials.
westsidetoday.com
LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium
Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023. Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium, despite pleas from landlords not to do so. Mayor Garcetti issued a temporary moratorium on evictions on March 23 of 2020 and the Los Angeles City Council passed Ordinance 186585 which added Article 14.6 to the Los Angeles Municipal Code to temporarily prohibit certain residential and commercial evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went into effect on March 31, 2020. Additional renter protections were put into place on May 12, 2020, with the passage of Ordinance No. 186606.
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD to boost fees for developers
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will increase the Level 1 developer fee to $1.25 per square foot for new residential construction and to 20 cents per square foot for commercial/industrial projects. The increase, which takes effect, on Sept. 19, is in line with action taken, earlier...
claremont-courier.com
L.A. County experiences record property tax roll increase
A bright side to the sky-high prices of Southern California real estate emerged this week when the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor announced record-breaking property tax receipts. The 2022 assessment roll, the value of inventory of all taxable property in the county, grew by a record $122 billion,...
Laist.com
Water Waste Complaints Are Up, Mostly In LA's Lushest Neighborhoods
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. More than a third of L.A.’s...
‘Cool LA’ program: LADWP proposes discounts on air conditioners
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power proposed an initiative Thursday to address the impact of extreme heat that includes providing discounts on air conditioners. The “Cool LA” initiative is intended to assist homeowners and renters when temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit and heat indexes surpass 105 degrees.
Antelope Valley Press
County may drop out of high COVID level
LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly, Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that’s allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to...
Antelope Valley Press
Composting workshop to be provided by PWD
PALMDALE — Residents are invited to come out and learn more about home composting, on Tuesday, in a workshop provided by the Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles County Public Works and the City of Palmdale. The free workshop is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active...
LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby officially retiring Saturday after 38-year career
Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby is expected to officially retire on Saturday, ending a 38-year career in firefighting.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
