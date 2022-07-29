www.thegraftonnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
Related
thegraftonnews.com
Academic Achievers for Grafton, Millbury and Sutton
BEVERLY -- Endicott College has announced its Spring 2022 dean's list students. Grafton -- Stephanie Butler, English, daughter of Pamela Butler and Gary Butler; Kaitlyn Schimp, nursing, daughter of Shannon Schimp and Christoper Schimp; Abigail Seely, art therapy, daughter of Sarah Kasanovich and Darren Seely; Rebecca Swartz, nursing, daughter of Maria Swartz and Aaron Swartz.
Golf tournament held to benefit West Springfield
West Springfield Firefighters' Personnel Club hosted a golf tournament to benefit their programs for the community.
Mega Millions mania: Here are the top 30 lottery retailers, ‘luckiest’ stores in Mass.
BOSTON — An estimated $1.28 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing after the jackpot jumped again. The increase ahead of the drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016. A single Mega Millions ticket costs...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lucky guy: Massachusetts man wins second large lottery jackpot
BOSTON — A western Massachusetts man is definitely lucky for life. Kevin Miller, of Montague, claimed his second large lottery prize in six years in the Massachusetts State Lottery. According to a news release, Miller won a $25,000 per year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game....
Then & Now: Do you know where this is?
Charles A. Grosvenor, born in Worcester in 1878, began his fruitful career in the shoe business with a job at Heywood Boot & Shoe Co. He soon set out on his own, as a shoe distributor, or jobber, as they called it at the time. With his growing knowledge of...
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Athol man killed after car falls off jack during repairs
ATHOL, Mass. — The family of a man killed while working under a car in Athol Wednesday hopes awareness of their tragedy prevents another family’s heartache. Michael Horne, Sr., was repairing his son’s car in the driveway when the car fell off the jack and pinned him.
WCVB
2 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash on Interstate 290, Massachusetts State Police said. The two vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. on I-290 east in Worcester near exit 24, state police said. Two people in a 2001 Nissan Frontier -- a 65-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
Neighbors and firefighters rescue pets as fire devastates Auburn home
AUBURN — Neighbors and firefighters came to the rescue Saturday afternoon after two pets were trapped in a three-alarm fire that scorched the garage and above crawl space of a home on Pickering Street. The fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, according to Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. ...
communityadvocate.com
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Northborough UPDATE
NORTHBOROUGH – Crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Whitney Street Saturday evening. Northborough Fire Department reported that it was a two-alarm fire and advised people to avoid the area if possible, according to their Facebook post at about 7 p.m. Chief David Parenti said the...
Band of Brothers tour organizer from Grafton pleads guilty to larceny charge
WORCESTER — A Grafton man was ordered Thursday to serve three months of probation and to pay $50,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to one of 12 counts of bilking people out of thousands of dollars for tours of World War II historic sites in Europe that he failed to organize.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
Bullard Tavern sign replaced within Old Sturbridge Village
An old, damaged sign that once hung outside Bullard Tavern within Old Sturbridge Village Museum has been replaced by a local artist.
Comments / 0