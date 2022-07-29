ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegraftonnews.com

Academic Achievers for Grafton, Millbury and Sutton

BEVERLY -- Endicott College has announced its Spring 2022 dean's list students. Grafton -- Stephanie Butler, English, daughter of Pamela Butler and Gary Butler; Kaitlyn Schimp, nursing, daughter of Shannon Schimp and Christoper Schimp; Abigail Seely, art therapy, daughter of Sarah Kasanovich and Darren Seely; Rebecca Swartz, nursing, daughter of Maria Swartz and Aaron Swartz.
GRAFTON, MA
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
MENDON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbury, MA
City
Grafton, MA
City
Marlborough, MA
Grafton, MA
Sports
City
Leominster, MA
City
Shrewsbury, MA
Grafton, MA
Education
City
Uxbridge, MA
City
Fitchburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Northbridge, MA
City
Southbridge, MA
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletics#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Grafton High School#Impact#Ghs#Tryouts#Houlden Farm#Oxford
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
MEDFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
GREENVILLE, NH
communityadvocate.com

Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Northborough UPDATE

NORTHBOROUGH – Crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Whitney Street Saturday evening. Northborough Fire Department reported that it was a two-alarm fire and advised people to avoid the area if possible, according to their Facebook post at about 7 p.m. Chief David Parenti said the...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
MALDEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy