Risks of high-potency cannabis amplify regulation debate in Colorado

By John Frank, Adriel Bettelheim
 3 days ago
Frequent use of cannabis with higher levels of THC could increase the risk of psychosis, per a Lancet Psychiatry analysis of 20 studies covering over 119,000 patients.

Why it matters: The new research will amplify the legislative effort in Colorado to regulate cannabis potency, which failed earlier this year under pressure from the industry.

What's new: Cannabis use has been linked to mental health diagnoses before, but the review is the first of its kind to break down the connection between potency, mental health and addiction, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

What they found: The findings suggest that people who use high-potency cannabis are more likely to experience addiction and psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia.

  • The authors make the case for more public health guidelines to make cannabis use safer.

Yes, but: The strongest evidence of links between marijuana use and psychiatric disorders is in people with preexisting vulnerabilities, per NIH .

#Potency#Mental Health#Cannabis Industry#Thc#Lancet Psychiatry#Nih
