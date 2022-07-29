Chevron, Exxon Post Record Quarterly Profits as Commodity Prices Boom

www.nbcdfw.com
Better Oil Stock: Exxon vs Chevron
These oil giants are ruling the industry, but one stock has made shareholders more money over the years.
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
$2,245.62 a second: ExxonMobil scores enormous profit on record gas prices
ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported record massive profits thanks to record gasoline prices during the quarter.
Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks
July 29 (Reuters) - The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N), posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier.
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Big Oil Set for Record Profit
Big Oil is poised for a record-breaking $50 billion profit in the second quarter, but the industry’s stellar performance could contain the seeds of its own decline. The soaring earnings are direct result of the high energy prices that have stoked inflation, piled pressure on consumers, raised the risk of recession and prompted calls for windfall taxes. Amid this political and economic turbulence, shareholders may have to temper their expectations for rising returns.
Shell posts record earnings again as energy prices soar
LONDON (AP) — Shell posted record profits Thursday for a second straight quarter as the energy giant benefited from soaring prices of oil and natural gas fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine. London-based Shell said it’s second-quarter adjusted earnings — which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the...
Big Oil was quick to jack up gas prices at the pump but slow to drop them: report
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Over the past four months, Big Oil has rushed to raise gasoline prices — sometimes charging far more at the pump than the increased cost of oil would warrant— a nd dawdled to lower them when crude's valuation declined, according to a new analysis released Monday by the progressive watchdog group Accountable.US.
Chevron says ‘can do it all’, after record profit and buyback lift
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Chevron Corp posted its biggest quarterly earnings ever on Friday, built on strong fuel margins and high prices for natural gas and oil, and boosted its share buyback target. The oil major posted second-quarter net profit of $11.6 billion, or $5.95 per diluted share, more than...
Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex Expects Rare Annual Profit - CEO
Mexican state oil company Pemex expects to post a rare annual profit this year, with two consecutive quarters already in the black and a boost to crude output from new fields, Chief Executive Octavio Romero told Reuters. If achieved, it will be Pemex's first annual profit in more than a...
Oil prices pushed up by low chances of OPEC+ supply boost
Oil prices rose in European trading on Friday as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and expectations that it will dash U.S. hopes for a supply boost. Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, gained $2.89 to trade at $110.03 a barrel. The more active October contract was up $2.30 at $104.13.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
Intel Stock Slumps 8% After Poor Earnings Show Softening Demand for PCs
Intel stocks fell 8% Friday after the chipmaker reported disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. Intel's revenue declined 22% year over year and missed consensus by 14%, the company's largest top-line disappointment since 1999, according to Refinitiv data. Intel stock closed down 8% on Friday,...
Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
Apple still thriving as economy slows, despite 3Q profit dip
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company is holding up better than many of its peers as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession. While grappling with manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed...
Unprecedented profit for major oil drillers as prices soared
NEW YORK (AP) — Oil companies swam in record profits over the last few months at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.’s Shell shattered its own profit record.
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
Chevron’s oil and gas business is booming, with the company taking advantage of the opportunity to strengthen its balance sheet and reward investors. The company has addressed the issue of demand in a recession. Chevron (CVX) reported Q2 2022 results that both improved significantly from the year-ago quarter and...
ExxonMobil and Chevron see profits sky-rocket as Americans struggle with record gas prices
ExxonMobil and Chevron have reported a massive leap in profits as Americans struggle with record high gas prices at the pump. Exxon reported second-quarter profits of $17.6 billion - close to double its first quarter. Profits were up 273 per cent on the same period of 2021.Chevron made $11.4bn - up 74 per cent from the first quarter of 2022, and 247 per cent on the same quarter last year.Shell also reported record profits of $11.5bn, more than doubling earnings from $5.5bn in April-June 2021. Profits were up from $9.1bn in the first quarter of 2022.“Earnings and cash flow...
Shell CEO Sees Risk of Even Higher Oil Prices
Oil prices are more likely to rise than fall as the tightness in supply outweighs any risks to demand, said the boss of Shell Plc. “Where we are today, there is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Demand hasn’t fully recovered yet and supply is definitely tight.”
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
