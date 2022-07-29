Transgender woman shot, killed outside vehicle in east Houston neighborhood, police say

www.click2houston.com
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
Investigation underway after infant death at motel in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an infant was found dead at a motel in west Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to an urgent call at a motel located at 15101 Katy Freeway around 1:25 p.m. The infant was transported to the...
1 in custody after infant death at hotel off the Katy Freeway in west Houston, police say
Officers were called to a hotel just off the Katy Freeway on Tuesday regarding the fatality.
In less than 11 hours, 3 people were found dead in different locations; Two teens are now charged with the murders
Not long after Houston police announced two teenagers had been charged with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting of two men outside a southeast Houston convenience store Monday, Pearland police identified the same teens as suspects in a third murder that occurred on Sunday. Houston police said Evan...
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
15, 16-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials have arrested two teenagers who they believe were involved in the deadly shooting of a another teen earlier this week. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the 14600 block of Force Street.
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
15-year-old girl found 4 days after going missing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Deputies were looking into whether the girl was with a male in the Killeen area, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
Family of transgender woman hopes someone comes forward after her murder last week
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday. After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward. "We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," Keidi...
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
'You never know when a bullet's gonna pass by': Summertime shootings cause fear along Cullen Road
After living in the area for about 15 years, the victim's brother said he's angry by the violence that has now impacted his family.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Family still searching for answers nearly one month after man’s body discovered in field
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard last month. The body of Rodolfo Monjaraz, known as Rudy, was discovered July 6 by Houston Fire Department paramedics who spotted his body as they were driving near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard.
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road
The victim's family asks the community for help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.
Man claims to have sold dozens of 'ghost guns' at Houston gun buyback event
HOUSTON - Houston leaders say they will no longer accept 3D-printed firearms, also known as ghost guns, at future gun buyback events after one man allegedly exchanged dozens of them over the weekend. "We’re going to exclude those next time around," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This is a program designed...
