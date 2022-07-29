Boston Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts may get in trouble for this one

calltothepen.com
MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy
MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays
Are Boston Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers going to leave town like Mookie Betts did? The post Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently revealed the alleged final suitors for the 23-year-old phenom. Nightengale listed the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers as the “final 4” teams with “aggressive offers entering […] The post Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
How Alex Cora feels about Andrew Benintendi joining rival Yankees
Life comes at you fast in Major League Baseball. Two seasons ago, Andrew Benintendi was a starting outfielder for the Boston Red Sox. Now he's batting leadoff for the rival New York Yankees, who acquired the 28-year-old from the Kansas City Royals via trade Wednesday night. When the Red Sox...
Yardbarker
Yankees changing Aaron Judge’s position once again after Benintendi acquisition
The New York Yankees trading for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals should open up their options in the outfield. Considering the struggles of Joey Gallo, Benintendi should provide far more offensive production, getting on base at nearly a 40% clip and batting over .300. However, the question going...
MLB・
Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts’ bombshell revelation ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most mystifying teams heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The team is still within striking distance of contending for a postseason spot. But after their huge fall from grace in the past few weeks highlighted by a historically terrible stretch of losses that crushed morale. That’s […] The post Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts’ bombshell revelation ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star
Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
Yardbarker
Xander Bogaerts says the Boston Red Sox aren’t trading him
While it may have appeared the Boston Red Sox were going to be forced into a rebuild after being embarrassed last weekend by the Toronto Blue Jays, that may not be the case. Speculation began to swirl about the status of pending UFA’s like J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi could fill some needs for teams making a playoff push.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Watch: Jayson Tatum rejects, posterizes helpless campers
One youngster did manage to score on him. Jayson Tatum showed no mercy as he played 1-on-1 with youngsters at his basketball clinic in Foxborough on Saturday. He swatted one ambitious camper’s shot, then grabbed a rebound, backed him down, and finished in traffic as time expired. Another camper...
Rafael Devers reveals Red Sox’s promise ahead of trade deadline
It looks like it’s not only Xander Bogaerts that the Boston Red Sox committed to not trading. Apparently, it’s the same case for Rafael Devers. Per Rob Bradford of WEEI, Devers revealed that the Red Sox have told him a couple of days ago that they have no plans of moving him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. While it’s not a surprise given how phenomenal he has been for Boston, it’s definitely a welcome news for the third baseman as he recovers from his right hamstring inflammation.
Red Sox’s roster move hints at Christian Vazquez trade
The Boston Red Sox could very well be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with a recent move hinting they could trade veteran catcher Christian Vazquez by Tuesday. As Chris Cotillo of Mass Live reported, the Red Sox are having catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez to travel with them to Houston on the taxi squad. That means he’ll be available to play for the team should a trade go down.
