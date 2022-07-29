From classrooms to bus stops, Baltimore-area school districts race to fill many vacancies

www.wbal.com
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
Superintendent: Summer-school effort largely glitch-free
There were the inevitable glitches, but it appears Arlington Public Schools’ soon-to-wrap-up summer-school program was a relatively smooth endeavor. “We’re really excited about all of the great learning,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said in an update to School Board members on the effort, which attracted 3,152 students, “the vast majority” in person, Durán said.
Bus driver shortage won't stop Anne Arundel high schools later start times
School board won't delay new start-up times in Anne Arundel County Public Schools even though school bus driver shortage may make it difficult to execute schedule.
Four new cameras set to capture excessive speed in City school zones
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Watch your speed! Four new speed cameras are going into effect in Baltimore City school zones. Come August 8th, citations for speeding will begin in the following locations, according to the city's department of transportation. Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School, KIPP Baltimore, Edgewood Elementary School and Gwynns...
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
‘It’s disheartening': Baltimore neighborhoods seeing increased carjacking cases
Police continue to investigate several carjacking cases in Baltimore City. There have been 383 carjackings in Baltimore City this year.
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
MISSING: Man seen in Pikesville area
Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a 34-year-old man. Robert Oluwayinka Dixon was last seen in the Pikesville area.
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Rutherford Heights celebrated first reunion Saturday afternoon
Tucked away in Windsor Mill, the community of Rutherford Heights celebrated their first reunion Saturday afternoon.
Happy Birthday Baltimore!
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today marks the 293rd year since Baltimore was founded in 1729, according to the Baltimore Heritage Area Association. On July 30, 1729, political leader Charles Carroll, along with other wealthy Marylanders, successfully petitioned the Maryland General Assembly to pass an act allowing “the building of a Town on the North side of the Patapsco River," according to Live Baltimore.
Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday
A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Man says he was stabbed in downtown Annapolis
A man said he was stabbed Friday evening on Dock Street in downtown Annapolis. Annapolis police didn't learn about the incident until about 2:48 p.m. July 30
Baltimore Man Driving On Suspended License Arrested After Vehicle Search
A Baltimore man driving on a suspended license was arrested after officers found a large quantity of suspected drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Hanover, authorities say. Tavon Sprye Sr., 39, was pulled over for registration and moving violations in the area of Coca-Cola Drive and MD...
Latest murder in Baltimore happened Sunday
Violence continued on Sunday as Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds along Mannasota avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Homicide detectives were called due to the extent of his injuries. This report will be updated.
Report: State finds district violated federal law in failing to educate a Baltimore City student with disabilities
Click the audio to hear FOX45 investigative reporter Chris Papst detail how City Schools “violated” the federal rights of a student with disabilities.
