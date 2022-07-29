Michael Beale interview: Steven Gerrard's former assistant on his coaching journey and QPR challenge

www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
SkySports
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis seals opening-day win for Jon Dahl Tomasson
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane's new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
SkySports
Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla: Gabriel Jesus scores hat-trick as Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah round off Emirates Cup thrashing
Gabriel Jesus marked his first Arsenal home game with a hat-trick as the Gunners ended pre-season with a 6-0 thrashing of Sevilla to lift the Emirates Cup. Four quickfire goals put the Gunners in cruise control within the first 19 minutes of the game, with Bukayo Saka and Jesus grabbing two each.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Manchester United...
SkySports
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
Poor sport, or a moment of genius? Former Australia A star Bryce Street runs out a batsman standing at the non-striker's end in a game in England, then scores a match-winning ton!
Aussie cricketer Bryce Street has sparked controversy in England with a bizarre run-out, before going on to score an unbeaten century. The former Australia A star starred with bat and ball as Frinton on Sea Cricket Club beat Saffron Walden Cricket Club by six wickets in the East Anglian Cricket Premier League - the top level of competition for the English region.
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea working on deal to sign Leicester City central defender
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. Leicester's asking price could be prohibitive, with reports suggesting they could demand up to £85m, given Fofana has five years left on his contract. The France U21 international signed a two-year contract extension with Leicester in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou expects more transfer activity before transfer deadline
Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic have already achieved their key recruitment objectives, but there is still likely to be more transfer activity before the window closes. The Hoops have signed last season's loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, while also bolstering the squad with keeper Benjamin Siegrist, left-back Alexandro Bernabei, centre-back Moritz Jenz and midfielder Aaron Mooy in good time for Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener at home to Aberdeen.
SkySports
Accrington 2-2 Charlton: Stanley earn point after late drama
Charlton's stoppage-time celebrations were cut short as Accrington went down the other end of the pitch to claim a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season. Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Norwich City: Romaine Sawyers scores winner for Bluebirds
New-look Cardiff began their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwich in a bad-tempered affair in the Welsh capital. Romaine Sawyers struck the winner four minutes into the second half of a contest that saw both sides reduced to 10 men after the break. Cardiff defender Perry...
SkySports
Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade
Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster. Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster's Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey. But Doncaster...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Norwich beaten; Derby win
Norwich's Sky Bet Championship season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off. The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom and are tipped as one of the favourites to bounce back up.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns for first pre-season match amid transfer speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.
SkySports
RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane off the mark as five different scorers help Bayern retain Supercup
Sadio Mane scored his first official goal for his new club as Bayern Munich held off a late comeback from RB Leipzig to retain the German Supercup in a 5-3 thriller. Jamal Musiala swept past Peter Gulacsi to open the scoring for Bayern, before Mane opened his Bayern account when Serge Gnabry squared for the former Liverpool to slot home forom close range.
SkySports
How Beth Mead and Alexandra Popp have overcome adversity to lead their respective nations' Euro 2022 title charge
Just when Beth Mead had one hand on the Golden Boot trophy after taking her tournament tally to six goals against Sweden, up stepped the mercurial Alexandra Popp to steal her thunder a mere 24 hours later. The race is on, in every sense of the word. Perhaps Sunday's Euro...
FIFA・
SkySports
West Ham: Aspiring Indian Super League players from Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup. Kerala and fellow Indian side Bengaluru both have U21 teams in the country for the tournament - also featuring youth sides from Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - after securing qualification through last season's inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa.
SkySports
Tottenham 0-1 Roma: Roger Ibanez header gives Jose Mourinho victory over former club in Israel
Tottenham ended their preparations for the new Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Roma as Jose Mourinho tasted victory against his former club in Israel. Paulo Dybala was handed his debut for the Serie A club after completing his free transfer from Juventus earlier this week, and it was the Argentine's corner that was headed in by Roger Ibanez in the 29th minute at the Haifa International Stadium.
SkySports
Paul Mitchell discusses being Monaco sporting director, finding Heung-Min Son, Ralf Rangnick & Manchester United
Paul Mitchell's name has become synonymous with the modern transfer market - but he is about much more than just trading players. The ex-Southampton and Tottenham head of recruitment, who is currently sporting director at AS Monaco, is one of the leading examples of a technical director; an expert at putting in place all the aspects of a player's working environment in order to maximise their talent.
Comments / 0