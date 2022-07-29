ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Sun, low humidity, and temperatures in the 80s for a gorgeous summer weekend

By Derek Kevra
 3 days ago
The Detroit Free Press

Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever

Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
BELLAIRE, MI
Houghton Lake, MI
Traverse City, MI
Mackinaw City, MI
Mix 95.7FM

A Michigan Couple Is Now Out $350,000 After ATM Scam

Online scams are nothing new, last year in Michigan alone over 500,000 people were victims of some form of online scam. According to The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, an elderly Michigan couple is now out $350,000 after this ATM scam. Michigan couple Is Out $350,000 After ATM Scam. The...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash

A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
LAKE ANN, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam

Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
#Fox
police1.com

Mich. sheriff's deputy dies after on-duty fall from horse

HARRISON, Mich. — A Clare sheriff's deputy severely injured while patrolling on horseback has died of her injuries, family members said. Nichole Shuff of Farwell was responding to a medical call at the county fair when she suffered a severe head injury Monday night, sheriff's officials said Wednesday. Family...
CLARE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Chippewa County Sobriety Court dissolving

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – For the past four years, the Chippewa County Sobriety Court helped people struggling with substance abuse. Now, the court is dissolving. But that doesn’t mean the people will be left without options for mental health and addiction support. Going into a sobriety court...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI

