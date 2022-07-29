First Call: Checking the Jose Quintana trade watch; former Pirates pitchers shine; ex-Penguin gets an honor

triblive.com
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a starting pitcher and star bullpen arm from the Pirates
The New York Yankees have a busy few days ahead of the trade deadline, especially after losing out on Luis Castillo. Their primary targets are Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics and José Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, general manager Brian Cashman has a good opportunity to package...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Cubs trade minors shortstop Machado to Giants
The Cubs and Giants made a trade ahead of their series finale Sunday in San Francisco. The Cubs are sending Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado to San Francisco for right-hander Raynel Espinal. Machado has spent the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Iowa after signing a minor-league deal last offseason. He's hitting...
Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Steel yourself for a rocky MLB trade deadline
Right-hander Derek Law had an ... ummm ... inauspicious Detroit Tigers debut Saturday in Toronto. Over a 13-pitch span in the sixth inning, he (in order) hit a batter, committed an error, threw a wild pitch and gave up a homer, turning a 3-1 Tigers lead into a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays and making franchise history in the process. ...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
NBC Sports
Pirates fall for banana in the tailpipe as Knebel, Phillies steal win in Steel City
PITTSBURGH -- Corey Knebel had tried the pickoff move before in his career, but it had never worked. "I think it might have worked once, but nobody was there to cover," Knebel said late Saturday night in the Phillies' clubhouse at PNC Park. This time it worked. All the way....
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
Yardbarker
White Sox limit Athletics' bats to earn second straight win
Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez hit home runs, right-hander Dylan Cease won his fourth straight start and the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Oakland Athletics for the second straight day in a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon. Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks combined with Cease (11-4) on...
Yardbarker
Red Sox bring back José Peraza on minor-league deal
The Red Sox brought back infielder Jose Peraza on a minor-league contract over the weekend. The 28-year-old was assigned to Triple-A Worcester’s roster on Friday and appeared in two games during its series in Buffalo, going 4-for-7 with a double and two runs scored. Peraza originally signed a one-year...
Yardbarker
Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants
Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
numberfire.com
David Villar not in San Francisco's lineup on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Villar is being replaced at third base by Jason Vosler versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 71 plate appearances this season, Villar has a .179 batting average with a .624 OPS, 1 home...
Chad Sperski, Ryan Volek honored at Freeport International Baseball Invitational old-timers game
It was a great night in Freeport for residents and volunteers Chad Sperski and Ryan Volek. The two received the annual Mike Westerman Memorial Unsung Hero Award prior to the old-timers game Thursday night. Both singled and scored in the first inning to stake Old School to a 3-0 lead.
