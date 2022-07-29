Chevron, Exxon Post Record Quarterly Profits as Commodity Prices Boom

www.nbcchicago.com
$2,245.62 a second: ExxonMobil scores enormous profit on record gas prices
ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported record massive profits thanks to record gasoline prices during the quarter.
TODAY.com
Oil companies announce record profits amid soaring energy prices
Two U.S. oil companies have announced record profits this quarter, with Exxon Mobil recording nearly $18 billion and Chevron making over $11.5 billion. Rising energy prices have contributed to soaring inflation.July 30, 2022.
ExxonMobil and Chevron see profits sky-rocket as Americans struggle with record gas prices
ExxonMobil and Chevron have reported a massive leap in profits as Americans struggle with record high gas prices at the pump. Exxon reported second-quarter profits of $17.6 billion - close to double its first quarter. Profits were up 273 per cent on the same period of 2021.Chevron made $11.4bn - up 74 per cent from the first quarter of 2022, and 247 per cent on the same quarter last year.Shell also reported record profits of $11.5bn, more than doubling earnings from $5.5bn in April-June 2021. Profits were up from $9.1bn in the first quarter of 2022.“Earnings and cash flow...
Exxon posts record-breaking second-quarter profit
HOUSTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever on the back of soaring energy prices and as it kept a tight rein on spending.
Chevron says 'can do it all', after record profit and buyback lift
HOUSTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted its biggest quarterly earnings ever on Friday, built on strong fuel margins and high prices for natural gas and oil, and boosted its share buyback target.
Better Oil Stock: Exxon vs Chevron
These oil giants are ruling the industry, but one stock has made shareholders more money over the years.
srnnews.com
Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks
(Reuters) – The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier. The U.S. pair, along with UK-based Shell and France’s TotalEnergies, combined...
Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
Big oil's Q2 profits hit record $50 billion - with BP yet to come
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Big Oil has never had it so good, and its immediate priority is rewarding shareholders. The world's largest energy companies, including TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N) are ramping up buyback programmes despite criticism that they are not moving swiftly enough to increase oil and gas output as high fuel prices pinch consumers worldwide.
biztoc.com
Chevron: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy
Summary US oil majors are having an enormously successful year and Q2 confirmed the industry’s exceptional profit windfall due to inflationary pressures in the energy market. Chevron Q2 profit was $11.6 billion, which is the company’s highest quarterly profit ever. Thus, it comes as no surprise that CVX shares have strongly outperformed the broad market. I believe investors should take advantage of Chevron’s enormously successful quarter and take profit on stock price strength and peak earning cycle. Given the elevated level of positivity, the stock has priced in too much optimism, and the risk/reward is skewed downwards. Thesis.
BofA Securities Has Big Ideas on These 8 Oil Stocks
BofA issued a handful calls recently with a particular focus on Oil & Gas stocks with massive upside.
tipranks.com
Higher Oil Prices Could Benefit ExxonMobil in Q2, Says Top Analyst
ExxonMobil is expected to announce its Q2 results on July 29. Top-rated analyst Stephen Richardson, with a 53% success rate, expects XOM to deliver upbeat results in the second quarter. Top-rated analyst Stephen Richardson from Evercore expects ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to benefit from the raised oil and gas prices in...
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Apple and Amazon Pull US Stocks Higher, Profits Shower Chevron as Energy Sector Stars
All the major US stock indexes rose on Friday, led by Apple (US:AAPL) and Amazon (US:AMZN), whose earnings late Thursday eased some concerns about the economy and the consumer. And as high energy prices bit the consumer, oil companies Exxon and Chevron jumped, and their investors applauded huge recent profits.
Chevron Whale Trades For July 29
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron CVX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
3 Reasons to Buy Chevron, and 1 Reason to Sell
Chevron is an energy industry giant with a lot going for it, but it is not going to be a great short-term play for most investors.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Passes Inflection Point; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals
Apple (AAPL), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) made bullish moves Friday following earnings. Exxon and CVX stock offered early entries above their 50-day lines as they move up the right side of proper bases. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures.
rigzone.com
Shell CEO Sees Risk of Even Higher Oil Prices
Oil prices are more likely to rise than fall as the tightness in supply outweighs any risks to demand, said the boss of Shell Plc. “Where we are today, there is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Demand hasn’t fully recovered yet and supply is definitely tight.”
rigzone.com
BP Sells Stake In Oil Fields Off Australia To Jadestone
Jadestone has agreed to acquire BP's stake in the North West Shelf Oil Project in the North Carnarvon basin offshore Australia. — Oil and gas company Jadestone has agreed to acquire BP’s entire 16.67 percent working interest in the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert, and Hermes oil fields in the North Carnarvon basin offshore north-west Australia.
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
