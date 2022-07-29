ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron, Exxon Post Record Quarterly Profits as Commodity Prices Boom

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC
 2 days ago
The Independent

ExxonMobil and Chevron see profits sky-rocket as Americans struggle with record gas prices

ExxonMobil and Chevron have reported a massive leap in profits as Americans struggle with record high gas prices at the pump. Exxon reported second-quarter profits of $17.6 billion - close to double its first quarter. Profits were up 273 per cent on the same period of 2021.Chevron made $11.4bn - up 74 per cent from the first quarter of 2022, and 247 per cent on the same quarter last year.Shell also reported record profits of $11.5bn, more than doubling earnings from $5.5bn in April-June 2021. Profits were up from $9.1bn in the first quarter of 2022.“Earnings and cash flow...
State
Washington State
srnnews.com

Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks

(Reuters) – The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier. The U.S. pair, along with UK-based Shell and France’s TotalEnergies, combined...
Benzinga

Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights

Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Big oil's Q2 profits hit record $50 billion - with BP yet to come

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Big Oil has never had it so good, and its immediate priority is rewarding shareholders. The world's largest energy companies, including TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N) are ramping up buyback programmes despite criticism that they are not moving swiftly enough to increase oil and gas output as high fuel prices pinch consumers worldwide.
biztoc.com

Chevron: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy

Summary US oil majors are having an enormously successful year and Q2 confirmed the industry’s exceptional profit windfall due to inflationary pressures in the energy market. Chevron Q2 profit was $11.6 billion, which is the company’s highest quarterly profit ever. Thus, it comes as no surprise that CVX shares have strongly outperformed the broad market. I believe investors should take advantage of Chevron’s enormously successful quarter and take profit on stock price strength and peak earning cycle. Given the elevated level of positivity, the stock has priced in too much optimism, and the risk/reward is skewed downwards. Thesis.
tipranks.com

Higher Oil Prices Could Benefit ExxonMobil in Q2, Says Top Analyst

ExxonMobil is expected to announce its Q2 results on July 29. Top-rated analyst Stephen Richardson, with a 53% success rate, expects XOM to deliver upbeat results in the second quarter. Top-rated analyst Stephen Richardson from Evercore expects ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to benefit from the raised oil and gas prices in...
InvestorPlace

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Benzinga

Chevron Whale Trades For July 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron CVX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
rigzone.com

Shell CEO Sees Risk of Even Higher Oil Prices

Oil prices are more likely to rise than fall as the tightness in supply outweighs any risks to demand, said the boss of Shell Plc. “Where we are today, there is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Demand hasn’t fully recovered yet and supply is definitely tight.”
rigzone.com

BP Sells Stake In Oil Fields Off Australia To Jadestone

Jadestone has agreed to acquire BP's stake in the North West Shelf Oil Project in the North Carnarvon basin offshore Australia. — Oil and gas company Jadestone has agreed to acquire BP’s entire 16.67 percent working interest in the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert, and Hermes oil fields in the North Carnarvon basin offshore north-west Australia.
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
