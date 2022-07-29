Wagatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney

www.bbc.com
Related
Rebekah Vardy's £3m humiliation: Devastated WAG may be forced to sell her £2m Portuguese villa as judge rules she leaked stories about Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy may be forced to sell her family's beloved Portuguese villa after losing her 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle against Coleen Rooney and facing a multi-million-pound legal bill. Mrs Vardy was left red-faced yesterday after a High Court judge ruled that she had leaked stories about Mrs Rooney to The...
'WAGatha Christie' libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Coleen Rooney, wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, emerged victorious in her high-profile libel match with the spouse of an ex-teammate after a High Court judge agreed that Rebekah Vardy had leaked stories about her to the press.
Rebekah Vardy loss in libel case ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation – lawyer
Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.On Friday Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.Coad told the PA news agency: “It’s an absolute disaster for Rebekah Vardy. It couldn’t really be worse.“But of course, it’s made worse by the fact...
Wagatha Christie timeline: How the Vardy v Rooney libel battle played out
After seven days of courtroom drama in May, the decision in the “Wagatha Christie” trial will be announced on Friday.Here is how the libel row between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy reached the High Court in London:– September 2017 to October 2019 – The Sun newspaper runs a number of articles about Mrs Rooney, including that she travelled to Mexico to look into baby “gender selection” treatment, her plan to revive her TV career and the flooding of her basement.– October 9 2019 – Mrs Rooney uses social media to accuse Mrs Vardy of selling stories from her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rebekah Vardy ‘devastated’ by judgment in ‘Wagatha Christie’ case
Rebekah Vardy has said she is “devastated” by the ruling in the “Wagatha Christie” High Court libel claim she brought against Coleen Rooney.In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.The wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Mrs Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy,...
Coleen Rooney victorious in ‘Wagatha Christie’ court battle
In a legal showdown between soccer spouses that mixed celebrity, social media and amateur sleuthing, a judge has ruled whodunnit.Judge Karen Steyn on Friday cleared Coleen Rooney of libeling Rebekah Vardy by claiming that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press.The judge said in a written ruling that Rooney's allegation was “substantially true.” Steyn said it was likely that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, had passed private information to The Sun newspaper, and that ”Mrs. Vardy knew of and condoned this behavior."Vardy sued after Rooney accused her in 2019 of sharing private Instagram content with...
Frankie Boyle: The Scottish comedian’s most controversial jokes
Frankie Boyle has never been scared of a little controversy.The Scottish comic, who currently hosts Frankie Boyle’s New World Order on the BBC, has long been renowned for his dark, sometimes offensive material.Boyle’s image has softened over the years – from bullish Mock the Week shock comic to erudite left-wing satirist and now novelist.However, he’s still capable of stirring controversy with some of his routines and button-pushing gags.From crude remarks about the queen to quips that faced condemnation from disability charities, here is a breakdown of Boyle’s most scandalous jokes...The following may contain material that some readers find offensive.The...
BBC
Nadine Dorries criticised for sharing edited image of Sunak wielding knife
Ministers have criticised Nadine Dorries for sharing a doctored image of Rishi Sunak wielding a knife behind Boris Johnson's back. The culture secretary retweeted an image of the PM depicted as Julius Caesar about to be stabbed in the back by Mr Sunak, in the role of Brutus. Greg Hands...
Comments / 0