ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver could make weed delivery exclusive to social equity companies

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cv8OD_0gxMg2mJ00

Cannabis delivery in Denver has yet to take off, and the weak demand is threatening to put marginalized entrepreneurs in the city out of business.

Why it matters: In a multibillion-dollar industry dominated by white men, industry leaders say pot delivery licenses can serve as a path for business owners from diverse backgrounds to break into the hyper-competitive space.

Driving the news: City officials are looking to address the issue by providing exclusive access to marijuana delivery licenses to " social equity applicants ," or business owners considered disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs.

  • The proposal, pushed by the Department of Excise and Licenses, would also slash licensing fees for social equity delivery companies and the retailers they partner with.
  • Of note: The move comes as Denver leaders are rolling out a 10-week social equity and technical assistance training program for aspiring entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry.

State of play: Since the city launched its weed delivery program last year — which requires dispensaries to deliver through social equity transporters through July 2024 — nine of Denver's 206 pot shops offer the service, Excise and Licenses spokesperson Eric Escudero tells us.

  • With few businesses to deliver for, the licensed social equity transporters are faced with "severe challenges" to avoid going out of business.
  • At least one delivery company, Mile High Cargo, isn't renewing its license this year because of this dearth of partners, Escudero says.

Between the lines: Industry experts tell Axios Denver that the Mile High City might be so oversaturated with dispensaries that delivery will struggle to catch on.

  • The reality is that many people would rather pick up their pot than pay extra for delivery.
  • Additionally, many cannabis companies have been reluctant to pursue partnerships due to "costly" permitting fees, and many have chosen to wait out the exclusivity period.

Yes, but: Industry insiders overwhelmingly agree that the proposed policy is "creative," and significantly better than the status quo.

  • "Everyone should have a chance to find opportunity in Colorado's cannabis industry. The barriers to entry can be really, really high — especially for social equity entrepreneurs," Marijuana Industry Group executive director Truman Bradley tells Axios Denver.

What to watch: Axios Denver has learned that Native Roots' medical and retail dispensary on Grant Street was approved for a delivery permit on Thursday.

  • The development marks the largest-volume marijuana store to receive a delivery permit and become eligible for a social equity delivery partnership.

What's next: Excise and Licenses' proposal will be presented to a Denver City Council committee in the coming weeks, and must be approved by the full council, Escudero said.

Comments / 5

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned

A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
VAIL, CO
Westword

Reader: Soon Denver Will Be a City of Just Condos and Apartments

The last Perkins in Denver is gone. Its spot on South Colorado Boulevard, along with the neighboring La Quinta, will be knocked down for an apartment complex. Yes, it was a link in a chain, but it was one of the city's few late-night options, and a cheap spot for many working or living in the neighborhood — many of whom are sharing thoughts on the Westword Facebook post with the news. Says John:
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Transit solves homeless problem

The Regional Transportation District has solved Denver’s seemingly intractable homeless problem. They have decided to house them all on their buses and trains! For all of August RTD, and other agencies, will be charging absolutely no fare to (endlessly) ride buses and trains. Under the guise of reducing air pollution, RTD’s “Zero Fare for Better...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
milehighcre.com

$1,500 Gets Renters 662 SQFT of Apartment Space in Denver

Apartment space remains a top priority for renters nationwide. To help them get the best value for their money, RentCafe calculated how much square footage they can enjoy on a monthly budget of $1,500 — but this time around, the study focused on the top 50 best cities for renters.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space

Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $335K

From condos to mansions, here are a few houses that caught our eye this week. 2533 E. 11th Ave. #104 — $334,900Why we love it: This cozy condo features arched doorways, stainless steel appliances and an updated bathroom.Neighborhood: Congress ParkRealtor: John Stegner at Your Castle Real Estate Inc.Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 663 square feetNotable features: Exposed brick wall, large windows, beautiful kitchen. Photo courtesy of John Stegner Photo courtesy of John Stegner 2565 S. Newton St. — $679,000Why we love it: With its sleek kitchen, geometric windows and pitched ceilings, this house is a mid-century modern dream.Neighborhood:...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Equity#Cannabis Industry#Denver City Council#Medical Marijuana#Mile High#Business Industry#Linus Business
point2homes.com

2920 W. 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are in the market for an upscale apartment with cutting-edge style, look no further than Highland Park Apartments in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado.. Highland Park Apartments offers gorgeous yet affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments to choose from. All of the floor plans are fashioned with modern amenities and contemporary design elements, with access to an abundance of community-wide features you, your friends, and your family will truly appreciate. If youre looking for a sleek and stylish lifestyle for the best value, youve come to the right place. Discover your new home today, where comfort and affordability meet contemporary style. Highland Park Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood, which means youll be just minutes from Downtown Denver, a thriving city with a diverse cultural heritage. The Mile High City is known for its vibrant arts and culture, a flourishing culinary scene, and so many outdoor recreational options. Denver has been ranked as one of the best cities in the nation to live in for many years, based on its affordability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life. This city continues to grow in popularity, from its world-class museums, unique arts districts, and outdoor hotspots to the family-friendly attractions and booming nightlife. As a Denver resident, youll be surrounded by adventure.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park

The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park.  Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?

Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Axios Denver

Led by Colorado companies, outdoor industry prioritizes gear repair to reduce climate footprint

The outdoor industry prides itself on being a leader in the global fight against climate change.Yes, but: First they must look inward. What's happening: Outdoor gear companies are putting renewed efforts into reducing their environmental footprint, particularly when it comes to their products.In addition to reused gear programs, manufacturers see repairs as a way to reduce waste and address sustainability.What they're saying: "The model of continuing to always replace things creates this expectation with the consumer that everything can be tossed," explains Emily Kuhlman at Osprey Packs. "We are trying to reverse the waste-producing mindset and keep things alive as...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Historic diner sign on the move in Denver

DENVER — A sign that stood over a downtown Denver intersection for decades will have a new home. The electric sign of the former Denver Diner has been taken down and will be moved to the Colfax Avenue Museum. The Denver Diner site, at Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue,...
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Downtown Denver bounces back after pandemic

(Acton Crawford on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Since March 2021, downtown Denver foot traffic has steadily increased after suffering a decline when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
broomfieldenterprise.com

Food, drinks galore offered at annual Taste It Broomfield

The Broomfield Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual tasting and sampling event Taste It Broomfield on Wednesday evening at the 1STBANK Center. Approximately 30 vendors took part, offering food, beverages and local beer and wine for patrons.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Longtime Aurora bicycle nonprofit forced to find new shop

A bike shop that gives away bicycles to people who need them is being forced out of its shop again.  Second Chance Bicycles has been serving the Aurora community for two decades by fixing up old bikes and giving them away to kids and adults who need reliable transportation. Four years ago, the building that housed the nonprofit was being redeveloped. Ernest Clark is a retired police officer, and the owner of Second Chance Bicycles had to find a new place to do business. "It's not just us moving. Everybody has to move out of here," he told CBS4 at the time. The...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Reader: Take That, Subway! Denver Can Make Its Own Sandwiches

It's amazing that Molly Martin managed to sandwich in any other culinary topics during a month devoted to determining "The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver." Along the way, she made side trips into certain specialities, including Italian beef and chopped cheese. In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers...
DENVER, CO
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Japanese Restaurants in Denver, CO

Aside from Chinese cuisine, Japanese foods are prevalent anywhere in the world. You may enjoy hot ramen, fresh sushi, sashimi, and other delicacies. If you are craving some great food to fill you up but haven’t decided where to eat, here are the 13 best Japanese Restaurants in Denver, CO.
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy