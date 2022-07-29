Conshohocken’s Tee El releases first song and video under new distribution deal

The website for Hotel West & Main, the Tapestry by Hilton hotel in the final phase of construction at the SORA West redevelopment site in Conshohocken is accepting reservations as of November 21st. We went through the booking process and a room is currently $190 per night for two queen beds or a king. It was $215 if you selected a corner room with two queens. The hotel has 127 rooms.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO