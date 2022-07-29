Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Returning To SmackDown After Walkout

www.wrestlinginc.com
ewrestlingnews.com
Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena
Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
WWE legend Hulk Hogan suffered terrifying emergency landing after plane’s tyres ‘blew out’
WWE legend Hulk Hogan suffered a terrifying plane ordeal as he attempted to make his way to Saudi Arabia three years ago. The 68-year-old was travelling to WWE's Crown Jewel event when his plane had to make an abrupt emergency landing in Iceland. Along with fellow former wrestling superstar Jimmy...
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
wrestlinginc.com
Popular Actress Comes To The Realization She Might ‘Love WWE’
You’ve watched her in Marvel productions like the Thor films and WandaVision, as well as the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” but what does Kat Dennings enjoy watching? If you were asking her last night around the time WWE SummerSlam was ending, Dennings would have said WWE. She took to her Twitter account after the show, revealing that it was the first time she had ever watched SummerSlam.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns And The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
It’s going to be an interesting weekend for the main event scene in WWE as Sheamus is set to face Drew McIntyre on SmackDown to determine who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Why Flair’s Return Symbolizes Far More Than a Wrestling Match
The king will regain his throne one last time in a spectacle only fit for the wrestling royalty.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Ric Flair Reacts To Vince McMahon's Retirement
The world of professional wrestling was rocked last week when longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement in the midst of a controversy stemming from accusations of workplace misconduct and hush money payouts. Responding to McMahon's departure from the WWE, 2x Hall of Fame member Ric Flair spoke with respect about his former boss.
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he has learned a lot from.
411mania.com
Highlights From WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, More
WWE SummerSlam took place last night with an eventful series of matches, and the official highlight videos are online. You can check out the videos below including highlights from Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Bayley’s return with Dakota Kai and Io Skye, and more:
PWMania
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Want To Hold WWE Titles At The Same Time
Bianca Belair has a special connection with the Street Profits, as the current “Raw” Women’s Champion is married to one half of the cup-holding and fun-loving team, Montez Ford. “I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love,” Belair said while appearing on “The...
Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'
Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
