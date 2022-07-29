Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Returning To SmackDown After Walkout

You’ve watched her in Marvel productions like the Thor films and WandaVision, as well as the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” but what does Kat Dennings enjoy watching? If you were asking her last night around the time WWE SummerSlam was ending, Dennings would have said WWE. She took to her Twitter account after the show, revealing that it was the first time she had ever watched SummerSlam.

