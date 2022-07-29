ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

14 Things to Watch July 29 - Aug. 5: 'Not Okay,' 'Snake in the Grass' and How Humans are Helping Plants

By Neil Pond
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 22

The most popular movie or show on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 22 is once again The Terminal List, an adaptation of Jack Carr's novel that stars Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL. It's going to be No. 1 for a while, because Amazon is the new home for shows that dads love. The rest of the top 5 is the same as it was yesterday, with The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reacher, and Forever Summer: Hamptons. The female spy film The 355 jumps all the way up to No. 6, while the Canadian comedy The Lake slips all the way down to No. 10. John Cho's Don't Make Me Go, which is making some noise for its twist ending, is at No. 9.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Virtuosity Free Online

Cast: Denzel Washington Russell Crowe Kelly Lynch Alanna Ubach William Forsythe. The Law Enforcement Technology Advancement Centre (LETAC) has developed SID version 6.7: a Sadistic, Intelligent, and Dangerous virtual reality entity which is synthesized from the personalities of more than 150 serial killers, and only one man can stop him.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Mintz Plasse
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Zoey Deutch
The US Sun

The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival

THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Snake In The Grass#Cable Television#Plant#Showtime#Acorn#Blu Ray#Tcm#Shark Tank#Abc
Parade

'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Is Coming Back for Season 3 on PBS

Fans of period shows like Sanditon, Midsomer Murders, and Hotel Portofino are likely also fans of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a Victorian-era crime drama that airs on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 doesn't premiere until October but PBS is letting fans know early that season 3. Here's everything we know...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'

A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

August will be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. After stocking its library full of titles like Paper Girls and The Terminal List in July, the streamer ramping up its production of series and movies, with a number of highly-anticipated titles joining the library next month.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Why Was Prime Video's 'The Wilds' Canceled? It Just Couldn't Survive

If you're into a very specific sub-genre of shows that resemble a female version of Lord of the Flies, you've got a few options! Buzzy series like Showtime's Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets and Prime Video's The Wilds feature teen girls stranded in the middle of the wilderness, doing everything they can to survive. And we mean everything. Unfortunately, the latter series hasn't found as much success as the former.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Parade

All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Premiere Date Announced!

When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch with season 3 set to premiere in January 2023.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Paper Girls Cast Tease Prime Video Adaptation

Amazon Prime's newest Science-Fiction series premieres this week, and TV Fanatic got to sit down with the cast. Paper Girls follows the four girls as they accidentally get caught in a war between two different time-traveling factions. The girls get swept away into the future (2019), and they must deal...
TV SERIES
Glamour

What to Watch the Week of July 31: Hallmark's Fall Romance Movies Have Begun

It's been a very busy summer of TV watching, so I'm happy to say that this week is a little lighter on new offerings, which makes it the perfect time to catch up on shows like The Bear (FX on Hulu) or Netflix's Virgin River. (Speaking of, read our latest with the romantic drama's new showrunner.) There's also plenty of great, smaller shows you might have missed, like PBS's docuseries In Their Own Words, which re-airs the episode on Queen Elizabeth II this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

An under-the-radar Netflix spy caper brings intrigue and espionage to the charts

As you’d expect from the platform’s most expensive original movie ever with a budget north of $200 million, one hailing from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which already has a sequel and a spinoff in the works, everyone is talking about The Gray Man this week. However, Rogue Agent has lived up to its title by infiltrating the viewership charts without anyone noticing.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Parade

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy