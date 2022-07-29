14 Things to Watch July 29 - Aug. 5: 'Not Okay,' 'Snake in the Grass' and How Humans are Helping Plants

parade.com
Fans React to Brendan Fraser's Transformation Into a 600-Lb Man For New Movie
The Brendan Fraser Renaissance, which fans have dubbed the "brenaissance," is upon us!. After starring in The Mummy franchise and taking on other roles in films like George of the Jungle, Dudley Do-Right, Encino Man, and Airheads, the actor took a break from Hollywood. But now, he is making a...
Everything Coming to Netflix this August
The original "Spider-Man" trilogy and the long-awaited TV adaptation of "The Sandman" are among Netflix's biggest releases of the month.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 22
The most popular movie or show on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 22 is once again The Terminal List, an adaptation of Jack Carr's novel that stars Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL. It's going to be No. 1 for a while, because Amazon is the new home for shows that dads love. The rest of the top 5 is the same as it was yesterday, with The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reacher, and Forever Summer: Hamptons. The female spy film The 355 jumps all the way up to No. 6, while the Canadian comedy The Lake slips all the way down to No. 10. John Cho's Don't Make Me Go, which is making some noise for its twist ending, is at No. 9.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Virtuosity Free Online
Cast: Denzel Washington Russell Crowe Kelly Lynch Alanna Ubach William Forsythe. The Law Enforcement Technology Advancement Centre (LETAC) has developed SID version 6.7: a Sadistic, Intelligent, and Dangerous virtual reality entity which is synthesized from the personalities of more than 150 serial killers, and only one man can stop him.
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Michael Bublé Gets Emotional While Showing Off Son's Musical Talents
It seems as though musical talent runs in the Bublé family!. Michael Bublé recently shared a heart-warming clip of his 8-year-old son playing the piano on his Instagram feed. The video features text on the screen that reads: "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He...
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Support Taylor Swift's Re-Recordings in Hilarious TikTok
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are helping Taylor Swift promote her latest re-recordings in a new TikTok video!. The 50-year-old actor and 43-year-old comedian were enjoying some of Swift's tunes in a new video that was posted to The Rock's TikTok page. The duo can be seen sitting next to...
Katy Perry Shares Photos from Her Adventures in Kentucky With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took a trip to Kentucky while Bloom filmed a new movie. The "Fireworks" singer documented their time in the state earlier this year, sharing snapshots from various activities like trips to Walmart and painting sessions. Perry posted seven photos and three videos on Instagram, with...
'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Is Coming Back for Season 3 on PBS
Fans of period shows like Sanditon, Midsomer Murders, and Hotel Portofino are likely also fans of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a Victorian-era crime drama that airs on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 doesn't premiere until October but PBS is letting fans know early that season 3. Here's everything we know...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022
August will be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. After stocking its library full of titles like Paper Girls and The Terminal List in July, the streamer ramping up its production of series and movies, with a number of highly-anticipated titles joining the library next month.
Why Was Prime Video's 'The Wilds' Canceled? It Just Couldn't Survive
If you're into a very specific sub-genre of shows that resemble a female version of Lord of the Flies, you've got a few options! Buzzy series like Showtime's Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets and Prime Video's The Wilds feature teen girls stranded in the middle of the wilderness, doing everything they can to survive. And we mean everything. Unfortunately, the latter series hasn't found as much success as the former.
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Premiere Date Announced!
When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch with season 3 set to premiere in January 2023.
The Real Diamond Dogs! Everything You Need to Know About ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2
Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, became a sleeper hit when it premiered on Hulu last summer. The teen dramedy immediately set itself apart with its talented cast and never-before-seen on TV storylines. Ever since it was renewed last September, fans have been clamoring for more information about Reservation Dogs Season 2.
'Stranger Things' Writers Address Controversial Report About Editing Previous Seasons
After a report from British GQ ignited controversy by accusing Netflix's Stranger Things creators of retroactively editing scenes, writers on the show took to Twitter to clear things up—and they couldn't help but throw some shade at the publication for ironically having to issue a correction to their own report.
TV Fanatic
Paper Girls Cast Tease Prime Video Adaptation
Amazon Prime's newest Science-Fiction series premieres this week, and TV Fanatic got to sit down with the cast. Paper Girls follows the four girls as they accidentally get caught in a war between two different time-traveling factions. The girls get swept away into the future (2019), and they must deal...
What to Watch the Week of July 31: Hallmark's Fall Romance Movies Have Begun
It's been a very busy summer of TV watching, so I'm happy to say that this week is a little lighter on new offerings, which makes it the perfect time to catch up on shows like The Bear (FX on Hulu) or Netflix's Virgin River. (Speaking of, read our latest with the romantic drama's new showrunner.) There's also plenty of great, smaller shows you might have missed, like PBS's docuseries In Their Own Words, which re-airs the episode on Queen Elizabeth II this week.
wegotthiscovered.com
An under-the-radar Netflix spy caper brings intrigue and espionage to the charts
As you’d expect from the platform’s most expensive original movie ever with a budget north of $200 million, one hailing from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which already has a sequel and a spinoff in the works, everyone is talking about The Gray Man this week. However, Rogue Agent has lived up to its title by infiltrating the viewership charts without anyone noticing.
Olivia Rodrigo's Future on the 'High School Musical' Series Revealed
Olivia Rodrigo's character will be taking a back seat on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It's been announced that the pop star will be taking a step back from her role as Nini on Netflix's hit show. Showrunner Tim Federle told Entertainment Weekly that Rodrigo's character will be...
Camille Vasquez Addresses Idea She Is Romantically Involved With Johnny Depp
During the highly-publicized defamation trial between former spouses and idolized Hollywood talent, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the public had their eye on Camille Vasquez—one of Depp's attorneys. While some hailed the lawyer a hero, others speculated that there was more depth to her relationship with her client than...
