Manassas plans roundabout to liven up entry to Old Town

Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Inside Nova
Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback
Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
Inside Nova
Details set for Scotts Run stream-renovation effort
Fairfax County and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will finance a $6,615,000 stream-restoration project along Scotts Run in McLean, following the Board of Supervisors’ authorization July 19. Supervisors directed County Executive Bryan Hill or his designee to ink an agreement accepting $1,387,000 in VDOT funding for the project’s...
point2homes.com
5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150
Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
WJLA
Outdoor dining program to become permanent in Old Town
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Outdoor dining in Alexandria has become so vibrant and successful, the city wants to make the temporary program, created to ease COVID restrictions and concerns, permanent. “In order to make the program permanent we needed to put in place sort of a program to regulate...
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
wfmd.com
There Are Some Upcoming Road Closures In Frederick
Part of Gas House Pk will remain closed until September; Mill Pond Rd will close beginning on Aug. 1st. Frederick, Md (KM) The closure of Gas House Pike at Monocacy Boulevard and Helix Way will be extended through late August. Frederick City officials say the contractor, C. William Hertzer, is completing work on removing and replacing the sanitary sewer piping. That work began in May, and is now expected to continue until August 26th.
wfmd.com
New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County
It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
Inside Nova
Taxi? Hail, Yes! Local cab company survives by creating family feeling
It’s no secret that gas prices went through the roof, making it more difficult not only for consumers but also for vehicle-based businesses. This includes Yellow Cab of Prince William County, which also operates in Stafford County. Owner and president Tammy Beard, who lives in Stafford, notes that Prince...
Inside Nova
Belvoir distribution center concept plans OK’d
The Department of the Army moved a step closer to creation of a large distribution center on Fort Belvoir earlier this month. On July 7, the National Capital Planning Commission approved concept plans for a 525,000-square-foot facility, along with satellite support buildings to achieve distribution efficiencies across the region. The...
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: 3 water main breaks reported in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Three water main breaks have been reported in a Capitol Heights neighborhood, according to WSSC. WSSC says they had an 8-inch water main break at 16902 Toyon Place with three customers impacted and four vehicles damaged. There was a second water main break...
fredericksburg.today
New I-95 south off-ramp at Exit 133 opens on Tuesday in Stafford
New I-95 south off-ramp at Exit 133 opens on Tuesday in Stafford. Crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project will open a new Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County with a new traffic pattern as construction advances on the 10-mile extension of Express Lanes.
Inside Nova
King announces bid for Prince William County sheriff
For a man who has suffered three brutally close election losses, Josh King still has confidence. King has filed paperwork to run for sheriff as a Democrat, again challenging Republican Prince William County Sheriff Glen Hill in 2023. The sheriff represents Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Haymarket, Quantico, Dumfries...
Inside Nova
InFive: Fireball caught on camera, Manassas roundabout and storms coming
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Did you see it? A bright fireball flashed across the skies over the D.C. area Thursday night, and was captured on many doorbell and dashcam videos. 4. Proposed roundabout. They say you can’t square a circle, but the city of...
ffxnow.com
Demolition of former Cameron Glen nursing home to begin next week
The former Inova Cameron Glen Care Center, a 150-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility in Reston, will soon be no more. Inova plans to demolish the building — which has sat unused since 2014 — beginning next week. The process will start off with tree removal. Nursing homes beds...
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
Craft beer brewing program comes to Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — There is a seemingly endless list of craft breweries in Virginia, and Northern Virginia is no exception. You don’t have to drink it (if that’s your thing) only. You can get an education to get you on the road to making it and starting your own business. The […]
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
