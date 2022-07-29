Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire after checking on traffic accident on NW Side

CHICAGO - Chicago's gun violence has left a 16-year-old boy and four others dead so far this weekend; 35 others have been wounded. Early Saturday, a 31-year-old man was standing near a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a a vehicle approached him and opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO