Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire after checking on traffic accident on NW Side

Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Rogers Park shooting on Sunday afternoon was also shot 3 weeks ago: source
A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Rogers Park on Sunday afternoon is the same man who was shot in the neighborhood on July 8, according to a source. Chicago police have not announced arrests in either case. The man was inside his car in the 7200 block...
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Man shot during argument in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. About 9:15 p.m. the man, 27, was standing in the vestibule of a restaurant in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was arguing with another person, according to authorities.
Five killed, 35 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago's gun violence has left a 16-year-old boy and four others dead so far this weekend; 35 others have been wounded. Early Saturday, a 31-year-old man was standing near a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a a vehicle approached him and opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Reward offered for arrest in Bronzeville hit-and-run that killed South Side activist
Chicago journalist and South Side activist Hannah Hayes was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two blocks from her home on July 11.
Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A male was found shot to death Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The male was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
3 people charged with shooting man in knee in Little Village
CHICAGO - Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 27-year-old Chicago man in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was standing in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 8:21 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot by someone traveling in a white Honda, Chicago police said. The vehicle fled the area after the shooting.
Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford
CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect on NW Side; 2 in custody
Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect after a traffic accident on the Northwest Side Friday morning, police said.
1 dead, 2 wounded after nearly 40 shots were fired in Auburn Gresham shooting
A shooting in Auburn Gresham left one person dead and two wounded, Chicago police said. Nearly 40 shots were fired. A Chicago Police Department chief spoke about this very kind of incident before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week.
2 injured in Lawndale apartment fire
CHICAGO - Two people were injured Saturday night in a fire inside an apartment in Lawndale on the West Side. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the blaze about 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. One woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with...
Chicago police officer seriously injured in fiery West Side crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is in serious condition following a traffic crash Friday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The officer was driving a marked squad car in the 3600 block of West Madison Street when a sedan struck the officer's vehicle about 1:35 p.m., Chicago police said. The officer's car had emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash.
Man fatally shot, 2 others critically wounded while stopped at red light on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Gresham on the Far South Side. They were stopped at a red light in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when two people in a black Sedan pulled up and fired at least 40 shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said.
3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood. The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
One dead after shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO — One person is dead following a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Saturday. Illinois State Police said they were called to the area of I-94 near 130th Street at around 11:40 a.m. to respond to an expressway shooting. After arriving on scene, police said one individual was taken to a local hospital with […]
Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
31-year-old man shot dead on Bucktown sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Bucktown on the Northwest Side. The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a vehicle approached him and a gunman inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The...
