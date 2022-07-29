2 men found shot, killed outside south-side apartment complex

www.kens5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man after altercation in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an altercation in a parking lot turned deadly. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the intersection of S. Flores St and Beatrice Ave. on the south side for a shooting in progress.
KTSA
Two men shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex, police searching for shooters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police responded to a South side apartment complex early Friday morning when someone called to report hearing gunshots. They arrived at the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road at around 3 A.M. where they found two men had been shot to death. One...
KSAT 12
2 murder victims at South Side apartment complex had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men who were found dead at a South Side apartment complex Friday morning had been shot multiple times, according to San Antonio police. Officers found both victims’ bodies around 3 a.m. in a stairwell area of the Union Pikes apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
Police investigating SA shooting at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a shooting at a North Side apartment is landing a man in the hospital, but the shooter is claiming self-defense. Officers arrived at the scene on Jackson Keller Road after 1 p.m. Friday, and they say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot to his abdomen.
foxsanantonio.com
Boyfriend shot in the stomach at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Northside apartment complex. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday at an apartment off Jackson-Keller Road. Police said a woman shot her boyfriend in self-defense. The boyfriend received one gunshot wound to the stomach.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Destannie Flores was last seen on July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street on the northwest side of San Antonio. Flores has brown hair, brown...
SUV crashes into apartment, driver runs off
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants had to be relocated after a driver crashed an SUV into their apartment unit Saturday morning, authorities say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of North Frio Street for reports of a vehicle crashed into a structure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Woman shoots boyfriend at North Side apartment, claims self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman shot her boyfriend inside of their North Side apartment, sending him to the hospital in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. She claims it was self-defense. Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. on Friday to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of...
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
news4sanantonio.com
Victim says 'that hurt' before dying after being shot through wall, woman charged
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Rangers wasted little time in narrowing in on a suspect in a shooting death early Thursday morning. Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Friday and charged with murder and a illegal weapons charge in connection with the death of April Angel Longoria, 33, at a Northeast Side duplex.
Man in hospital after being shot by girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been taken into custody Friday afternoon after shooting her boyfriend in the abdomen, police say. San Antonio Police responded to 1600 block of Jackson Keller for the shooting. Police didn't have many details, but they said a woman told them she shot her boyfriend in self defense. Her three kids who were inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting will be taken into Child Protective Services for the duration of the investigation, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTSA
Woman accused in shooting death says it was an accident
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of playing with a gun before it fired and killed another woman in a home is now in jail. San Antonio police say 34-year-old Maria Nealy was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old April Longoria. Investigators responded to the house in Terrell Hills early Thursday morning and found Longoria dead at the scene. A closer look inside the home showed police a bullet had gone through a wall before it hit Longoria in the chest.
KTSA
Driver held for suspicion of DWI following 4 car crash on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A four vehicle crash on the West side sends one to the hospital and another to jail. KSAT-12 is reporting that the crash happened on Loop 410 near Ingram Road at around 11 P.M. Thursday. A motorcycle rider was attempting to pass a SUV,...
KSAT 12
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests after deputies find drugs, nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle. Now, the driver and the front seat passenger are in custody on a string of charges. According to the Bexar...
KSAT 12
Texas Rangers investigating after woman, 32, fatally shot in Terrell Hills
TERRELL HILLS, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old woman was fatally shot in Terrell Hills on Thursday morning. Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 2000 block of Harry Wurzbach Road, not far from Fort Sam Houston after receiving word of shots fired. Authorities say...
KSAT 12
3rd arrest made in robbery, deadly shooting outside hookah lounge; suspect bragged on Instagram, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect who allegedly posted Instagram photos of a shooting victim’s belongings and bragged about his death has been arrested, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Joseph Robert Ortiz, 19, is the third person arrested this week in the fatal shooting of Takhai Charles...
31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)
31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in far west Bexar County. The fatal car crash took place on Culebra Road and Talley Road [...]
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect(s) who robbed numerous people in May
SAN ANTONIO – Investigators need your help solving a burglary of habitation from a couple of months ago. The San Antonio Police are looking for the suspect(s) who robbed multiple different victims on May 28, 2022. Police say the incidents happened at 822 Serenade Dr. and the victims were...
KSAT 12
‘She was the sweetest girl’: Family of 19-year-old found dead on West Side looking for answers
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a 19-year-old woman found dead outside of an abandoned West Side home is searching for answers. Gloria Martinez was found by San Antonio police on July 20 inside of a storage bin, wrapped in blankets, in the 2400 block of San Luis Street.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 4