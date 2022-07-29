Washington County Receives Puzzling Results from the CDBG Homebuyer Assistance Program

www.kciiradio.com
Free Dental Screenings at Washington County Public Health
Washington County Public Health will provide free dental screenings on Monday, August 15th, from 3-6 pm. The screenings will take place in their offices on the fifth floor of Federation Bank in Washington and will be part of the I-Smile program. The I-Smile program aims to connect local families with dental providers, and it just underwent its first full year of operations after the COVID pandemic. All Iowa children enrolling in kindergarten through the ninth grade must have a dental screening before the start of the school year. More information about the clinic can be found online at the Washington Public Health website.
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments
Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
Bill and Mickey Blum to be Recognized at Iowa State Fair
The late Bill Blum was represented by his wife Mickey at the Washington County Fair as the couple was recognized as Washington County’s 2022 4-H Hall of Fame recipient. As the Rabbit Superintendent for the Washington County Fair Bill Blum helped grow the Washington County rabbit program by substantially increasing the number of participants, upgrading the rabbit facilities, and aligning the show with the American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA) standards.
Cedar Rapids School Board declines Mayor O’Donnell’s offer for middle school SROs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids school board president David Tominsky has declined Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell’s offer for the City to pay for two additional School Resource Officers. The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year back in June,...
City of Washington Receives $3.6 Million Loan
The City of Washington recently received a $3.6 million loan from UMB Bank of Kansas City, Missouri. The General Obligation Capital Loan Note to fund projects going on in Washington will cover $105,000 toward police and fire equipment, $820,000 toward the MSJ Project, now known as the Country Club View Project a subdivision, $820,000 for the NLW Plat 2 Subdivision and $1.8 million for the water project.
Halcyon House Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien about the process of developing some of these proposed changes for parking and street regulations in Washington. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Washington County Experiencing Moderate Drought
Over half of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing some drought-like conditions, with the southwest portion of Washington County listed as experiencing a moderate drought. Washington, Keokuk, Wapello, Jefferson, and Henry Counties are listed as abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. According to the National Integrated Drought...
310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253
OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase of COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Clover Kids Events a Success at Washington County Fair
The Clover Kids branch of Washington County 4-H had plenty of standalone events at the Washington County Fair, including a Lego building contest, the bucket, and bottle contest, and various animal shows where they partnered with an experienced 4-H member. 4-H & Youth Coordinator Amy Green talked with KCII about why these events can give people a glimpse into the near future of 4-H.
3504 Stoneview Circle SW, Cedar Rapids, Linn County, IA, 52404
I am not sure if there is a better location with access to Hwy 30, Hwy 100, and I-380 all at once! Walk in the the volume vaulted ceilings to your massive living room with attached half bath. Your guests will never need to go upstairs! Smell dinner cooking while family and friends hang out in the generously sized dining room. Move the gathering to the back deck and enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors. The LL finished space is complete with another full bath and rec space with a walkout! Dont even get me started on all the storage. Back to the top floor, enjoy some additional bonus space overlooking the main living area, a full bath, and two large bedrooms. You will be sleeping relaxed as ever knowing you dont have to sweat mowing the lawn or freeze doing all the shoveling. Keep you cars safe, and make bringing in groceries a breeze, with your two stall attached garage? What more do you need to call this home?
Cottage Grove neighbors in Cedar Rapids worry about drivers avoiding detour
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people living in the southeast side of Cedar Rapids are worried about people not taking the proper detour while crews work on nearby Cottage Grove Avenue. Neighbors started putting out signs asking people to “Drive Like Their Kids Lived Here” saying people have been...
Henry County Conservation to Teach Ancient Stone and Weapon Crafting
Boys, Backwoods, Beer is a new club for guys looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Tuesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County
The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about someone sitting on the passenger window ledge and shooting at signs while the car was driving down the road. The initial traffic stop was made at 2831 Palm Ave in Washington, and three units responded to the scene. The Juvenile in question was charged with reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. After the stop was finished, the Juvenile was transported back to Eldora.
Iowa Farmers Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes
Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowans like to escape the Midwestern heat at a lake during the summer. But the Iowa DNR is telling swimmers to avoid some lakes, including two in Eastern Iowa. Daniel Kendall, an environmental specialist with Iowa DNR says right now multiple Iowa lakes have swimming advisories...
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Ten families in an Iowa town must get rid of their family dogs after being told to do so by local authorities. The dogs are pit bulls or look like pit bulls. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told the dog owners living in Keystone that...
Iowa City Couple Arrested in Riverside for Burglary
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an ongoing robbery at the Walnut Tower Condos in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast and thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual were arrested for third-degree theft, a Class D Felony. According to the incident report, the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to one of the condos on the property. The condo’s resident spotted the pair on security camera footage and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing robbery.
