'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment

The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
Northbound US 71/I-49 at Blue Ridge closed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek alternate routes. The reason for the road closure was a car accident with critical injuries. FOX4 will keep […]
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
gladstonedispatch.com
Closest abortion option in question on Kansas ballot
After Roe v. Wade was overturned last month and Missouri’s trigger law went into effect, Northwest Missouri residents have turned to Kansas for abortion access. But that could change soon. There are three facilities in Kansas City that offer abortions — the closest options for St. Joseph residents. Two...
thekansascityglobe.com
The Fight for Jackson County
My name is Stacy Lake and I am running for Jackson County Executive in the Democratic Party primary on August 2, 2022. Fighting for the community is in my DNA. My great grandfather Reverend Dr. Sere S. Myers fought for the Kansas City community as a pastor and a real estate broker during the civil rights era. My mother Dr. Stacy Ann Battle is a stalwart in the Kansas City community. She has not…
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb
Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022, at Summit View Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9, 1952, Eunice...
lstribune.net
Dear Jackson County Residents
Today I write a letter of endorsement for Theresa Cass-Galvin who is running for County Executive. Theresa was a great support to Frontier Justice during 2020/21 as we navigated the ever-changing mask policies dictated by the county. It was her belief that if we created policies that kept our staff and clientele safe, we would know best on when to enforce masks or to not enforce mask use. Novel concept that we are free in America and every day when you chose to wear a mask, or not, you were choosing for yourself. Many of you were frustrated and did not understand the mask policies being passed down. We complied, by law, and we all came out on the other side of last year just fine.
Plan to add restaurants to KCK bridge could move forward after meeting
Kansas City, Kansas area could take steps toward turning an old railroad bridge into a new entertainment district during a meeting Thursday.
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Vacant homes causing problems in KC’s Waldo neighborhood
Vacant homes in Southeast Kansas City, Missouri are stirring up problems in the Waldo neighborhood.
inkansascity.com
Arthur Bryant, Gates Bar-B-Q Make National List for Top Barbecue Rivals
Ask any Kansas Citian what’s the best barbecue place around town, and you’ll likely hear a few different answers. Afterall, it’s practically in every Kansas Citians’ DNA to go to bat for their favorite Kansas City barbecue. A recent nationwide list from Mashed that examined the...
point2homes.com
4900 N Sycamore Dr Kansas City, MO 64119
tncontentexchange.com
Dozen homes still in need of repairs
CLAY COUNTY — After the initial planning meeting a couple of weeks ago, Rebuilding Together Kansas City is again seeking team leaders and teams to take on 12 more homes to help area homeowners. "We hope you will join us in repairing homes and rebuilding lives of our neighbors...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Jury awards Kansas City-area woman $11 million in lawsuit against MoDCC
A Jackson County Jury Tuesday awarded a Kansas City area woman more than $11 million in a lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Kansas City won’t pay claim after large pothole destroys man’s tire
Corey Black filed a pothole claim with Kansas City asking for his damages to be reimbursed. He was denied.
plattecountylandmark.com
Sheriff’s office chosen for CCW audit by FBI
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was one of several sheriff’s departments chosen for an audit by the FBI of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits. But the FBI is getting major pushback on the audit of CCW information from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who says allowing federal agents from the FBI to have access to records of Missourians who have a permit to carry a concealed weapon “violates Missouri law and infringes on our Second Amendment rights.”
WIBW
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
Man sentenced for shooting on Leavenworth bridge
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for shooting and injuring a soldier on Leavenworth's Centennial Bridge.
