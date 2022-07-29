ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

1 person killed in early morning Aurora fire

By Morgan Whitley, Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Aurora Fire Rescue said one person was killed in a multi-family building fire on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. near South Memphis Street and Radcliff Place at a two-story multi-family building.

According to the City of Aurora, firefighters searched the residence and rescued one person from the conditions. They immediately provided medical care before transporting the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the city.

Fire crews said most of the damage was contained to one unit. Residents living in the homes near the fire are expected to return to their homes soon.

In total, AFR said four engine companies, four ladder companies, two ambulances, and two battalion chiefs responded to the early morning fire.

The fire was under control around 4:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

