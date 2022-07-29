Washington County Experiencing Moderate Drought

www.kciiradio.com
Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience
DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. An isolated storm (possibly even severe) still possible tonight. Before the well-advertised heat coming this week, we've still got a cold front to push through tonight. This front is in northwest Iowa this evening and will push southeast across the state overnight. There's still a low-end chance a couple isolated storms pop up along the boundary the first half of tonight as it travels from NW Iowa into central Iowa.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase of COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Heat wave expected to hit Iowa this week with highs of 102 possible
Statewide Iowa — After a cool morning with some overnight lows in the 50s, forecasters say Iowa is in for a “prolonged heat event” this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90s expected to start the week.
More Iowa counties listed in Drought Monitor Index
(State) Expansion of the ‘Abnormally Dry’ category was found in the state of Iowa’s latest Drought Monitor Index. The D0 category is growing in the state. “Which isn’t drought, but it’s an indicator of persisting dryness over the last 30-60 days. Southwestern Iowa has missed out on a lot of the rainfall over the last 14-30 days so that’s where we she a shift to the west in the D0 Category.”
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
City of Washington Receives $3.6 Million Loan
The City of Washington recently received a $3.6 million loan from UMB Bank of Kansas City, Missouri. The General Obligation Capital Loan Note to fund projects going on in Washington will cover $105,000 toward police and fire equipment, $820,000 toward the MSJ Project, now known as the Country Club View Project a subdivision, $820,000 for the NLW Plat 2 Subdivision and $1.8 million for the water project.
Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
Halcyon House Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien about the process of developing some of these proposed changes for parking and street regulations in Washington. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Enjoy The Mild Temperatures While They Last – Heat Is On The Way, Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Enjoy the mild temperatures while they last. As July transitions into August, the National Weather Service says a “prolonged heat event” is coming. Government meteorologist Alex Krull says air temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-90s by Tuesday, sending heat index values above 100. By Wednesday the heat index could be “anywhere between 105 to 107 degrees.” Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures could continue for another 10 days.
Iowa state officials educating public on what human trafficking may look like
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Saturday, July 30th is world day against human trafficking. Iowa state officials are working to raise awareness on the issue. In the past decade, state officials have worked along side each other, truckers, and businesses across Iowa to put a stop to this issue. Iowa Secretary...
Reynolds, Grassley see more PAC money and large donations than challengers
Political action groups are funding Iowa Republican re-election campaigns on issues like gun regulation and education in the lead-up to the general election, July campaign finance reports show. Incumbent candidates like Gov. Kim Reynolds are also receiving bigger donations from individuals than their opponents. Reynolds, a Republican, is competing against...
Iowa Farmers Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave
You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
Waterhemp a problem for growers in parts of Illinois and Iowa
Waterhemp a problem for growers in parts of Illinois and Iowa. A tech service rep covering western Illinois and eastern Iowa for BASF says weeds have been a problem this year. Kurt Maertens tells Brownfield the growing season started slow because it was cool and wet, but conditions turned hot and dry the second week of May.
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
