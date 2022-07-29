ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Bringing it back to the old school

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBpjf_0gxMcVBj00

ALBANY – New York State Office of General Services announced hip hop artists Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio Furious 5, as well as The Sugarhill Gang, will perform on Wednesday, July 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

As members of the first rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Melle Mel and Scorpio made Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five a household name on the strength of records such as “Freedom,” “The Message,” “White Lines,” “Superrappin,” “Beat Street,” and “New York, New York” to name a few.

Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio Furious 5 are a legendary group in addition to being trendsetters and partly responsible for the creation of the billion-dollar-a-year rap record industry. Their recordings are among the most sampled in the history of recorded hip hop. “The Message” was the first rap song that contained social commentary and is in the archives of the Library of Congress for its social relevance in that time period. It’s considered one of the 25 most important songs in the last 50 years, and in 2013, “The Message” became the first hip hop record inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The Sugar Hill Gang: In 1979, the Sugar Hill Gang crashed through the walls of urban cities and into the mainstream of society with the first worldwide rap hit, “Rapper’s Delight.” The recording eventually sold over 8 million copies and went on to be the biggest selling rap single of all time. Even today, it continues to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Following the success of “Rapper’s Delight,” the Sugarhill Gang continued to release hits such as “Apache,” “8th Wonder,” and “Living in the Fast Lane.” Wonder Mike and Master Gee teamed up with Henry Williams and DJ T. Dynasty more than 20 years ago and continue creating new music while still pleasing crowds with their greatest hits.

Previously announced events

SWV to headline the Black Arts and Cultural Festival Presented by UpState New York Black Chamber of Commerce, which is being held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

For event updates, go here or visit @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, and @plazaevents on Twitter, or call (518) 474-4759. For additional information about Summer at the Plaza events, including directions and ground rules, visit www.empirestateplaza.ny.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer to perform at the New York State Fair

(WSYR-TV) — Max Weinberg, former drummer for Bruce Springsteen, longtime bandleader for Conan O’Brien’s talk shows, and Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer is bringing his band, Max Weinburg’s Jukebox, to the Great New York State Fair. He and his band will perform on August...
HALL, NY
Syracuse.com

All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day

An all-female rock band has been added to the 2022 Great New York State Fair concert lineup. Plush will perform at the NYS Fair for the first time on opening day Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The group, led by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, released its self-titled debut album in February.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grandmaster Flash
Person
Melle Mel
Big Frog 104

How In The World Is This New York’s Most-Popular Food?

Food Network, we need some words. There is no way in a million years you would choose this as New York State's most popular food. Let's be real for a moment. Every state in our country has a unique flavor. As FourSquare points out as a country we range from Chicken Cheesesteak to Chinese Chicken Salad. Foursquare analyzed the data to pinpoint which foods are the most popular in each state. This list was gathered end of 2015, and has been a roaming list on-going. So already this seems sketchy considering FourSquare really isn't a big social media network anymore.
FOOD & DRINKS
Q 105.7

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Hattie’s Fried Chicken Named Best in NY by The Food Network

SARATOGA SPRINGS — In Food Network’s newly released rating of fried chicken from coast to coast, The Food Network dubbed Hattie’s Restaurant & Chicken Shack one of the best spots in the country, and the best in New York for fried chicken!. “Hattie’s, in Saratoga Springs, has...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Dj#Art#Sugar Hill#The Sugarhill Gang#The Library Of Congress
96.9 WOUR

Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million

What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NYS Music

ZZ Top Announces New Tour Dates with 5 NY Shows

Texas-based band ZZ Top announced additional tour dates for their current North American Raw Whiskey tour with 5 stops in NY. The rock band will make appearances across multiple states and venues. The nearest upcoming NY stops include Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 13 and Darien Lake Amphitheater on August 14.
MUSIC
Star 93.9

Yes! You Can Smoke Pot at the New York State Fair in Syracuse

Next month the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse will be underway. There are some amazing concerts, games, exhibits, and fair food plus if you are a recreational marijuana user, there's a place for you too. You Can't Just Smoke Anywhere. The Great New York State Fair has strict...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
wwnytv.com

Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
CLAYTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

New Hartford players part of summer hoops event

The Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Hoops Festival is set to return next week. The BCANY Summer Hoops Festival is a three-day event that runs from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7, at Johnson City Schools. Johnson City is located just west of Binghamton. It is the...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy