Readers to choose Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

Siouxlanders eat, dance at annual Greek Fest
Siouxlanders got a chance to experience a piece of Greek culture Friday.
Sioux City Journal
Joann Weber
Joann Weber of South Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City. Cards may be sent to 1903 5th Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776. Joann was born on Aug....
MIRACLE RIDERS RETURN TO SIOUXLAND
THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS RETURN TO SIOUX CITY THIS EVENING AS THEY FINISH UP THEIR MOTORCYCLE TRIP TO THE NORTHWEST TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE LOCAL CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK. THE RIDERS MADE IT TO WALL, SOUTH DAKOTA THURSDAY AND STAYED THERE OVERNIGHT BEFORE RETURNING HOME ON THE FINAL LEG...
Sioux City Journal
Lawton, Iowa novelist receives two prestigious awards
LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel and a motivational memoir by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio. "The Daze of Grace" -- which tells the story of a girl discovering the meaning of life -- received first place in Christian fiction. "When All Else Fails" -- a chronicle of Young's recovery from a health crisis -- was awarded in the autobiographical, cancer and motivational categories.
Siouxlanders enjoy food, entertainment at Plymouth County Fair
Many people were walking the Plymouth County Fairgrounds while experiencing different foods and entertainment, including game booths and farm animals.
KLEM
Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars
The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
Sioux City Journal
Anne Krone
Anne Krone of Sioux City will celebrate her 92nd birthday on Thursday. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Anne was born on Aug. 4, 1930, in Gayville, S.D. She married Dick Krone on Oct. 14, 1950. Her children are Rick Krone of Sioux City, and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Anne has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program
SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.
KLEM
Plymouth County Fair Day 5
See the blacksmith demonstrations in the Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County Fair through Sunday. See other great fair photos brought to you by Fedders Marine & RV on the KLEM web site www.klem1410.com under “KLEM Stuff’ or click this link https://klem1410.com/pcf2022/
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Support efforts to preserve monarch butterflies
It was recently announced that the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added monarch butterflies to its red list of threatened species and is labeled as endangered because of the dwindling population in North America. Now more than ever, it's important to help support a culture of growth...
Sioux City Journal
Tinay-Coan
Mae Marie Tinay and Brian Lee Coan exchanged wedding vows on July 20, 2022, in Elk Point, S.D. The bride is the daughter of Shirley Simgajon and Zosimo Tinay. The groom is the son of Bernard Eugene Coan and Wanda Lee Coan.
Sioux City Journal
Explorers survive scare, complete sweep of first place Chicago
SIOUX CITY – According to Explorers manager Steve Montgomery, the biggest play of the season to this point happened Sunday evening in Sioux City’s 8-7 win over Chicago. With one out in an 8-6 game in the top of the ninth inning, a line drive by Grant Kay landed for a base hit and K.C. Hobson was headed home for the Chicago Dogs.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council to vote on management agreement for Tyson, Orpheum
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to extend its current agreement with OVG360, formerly Spectra, for the management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre for a duration of five years and, potentially, another five years after that. The existing agreement with...
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,800,000
New construction on # 5 Fairway, with the view of the bridge, pond, and green. One of the last golf course lots left to build a new home. Builder has designed this home for all types of buyer needs. Drivet and stone exterior and oversized 4 car garage, this home has over 6700 sq.ft. finished living spaces. 12' ceilings in the main living spaces. Open great room, formal dining, kitchen and eating area. 72" electric fireplace in the great room with oversized Gerkin Rhino windows across the back. No art work needed here; picturesque views from the back. Builder also provides a covered deck, 16 x 21 with gas fireplace, gas grill, wood ceiling, steps to 20x40 inground pool, also gas firepit. Entertaining home with great spaces to gather. In addition to the normal rooms, this builder added a flex room that is 17 x 22, (could be office with wet bar, sink & frig included or 6th bedroom with large closet on main floor). Oversized laundry room that has room to add locker system. Half bath on main floor with tile floor and metallic tile to the ceiling. Master Bath features heated tile floors, soaking tub, oversized steam shower, double vanity. Main living areas have engineered wood flooring. Bedrooms will be carpeted. The Kitchen: Chef 48" stove, side by side frig/freezer, lots of cabinets, contrasting island color, walkin pantry (6x8) and large eating area. The formal dining room has a butler pantry. To the lower level: Family room with wet bar area, plus area for couches and 2nd fireplace. The workout room with have rubber flooring and glass front (17x20). All bedrooms have walkin closets, 4th and 5th bedrooms have shared 3/4 bath. There is a separate 3/4 bath for people using the pool, (5 x 11) Second laundry in lower level. Access to the pool: From the covered deck or from the lower level. Another office space in the basement. Two furnaces, safe room, softener installed. Check with agent about completion dates...
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets
A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators greater freedom in rural areas makes perfect sense, but we hope the Sioux City Council slams the brakes on requests to permit the recreational vehicles on city streets.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland gas prices continue to tick downward
SIOUX CITY — Siouxland residents are finally starting to see steady relief when they go to fill up. In the past month, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Sioux City has fallen by 57 cents ($4.65 to $4.08). The average cost of a gallon of premium has shifted from $5.37 (a month ago) to $4.77. And diesel's dropped by more than 30 cents ($5.37 to $5.00, on average).
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers split two scrimmages against Omaha at 40-man camp
SIOUX CITY – Brian Nicholas and Ben Poitras each had a good day Sunday at the Sioux City Musketeers 40-man camp at IBP Ice Center. Both skaters scored goals in a twinbill split against the Omaha Lancers. The Lancers won Game 1 4-3, while the Musketeers won the nightcap 8-1.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers celebrate Steve Montgomery's franchise record 427 wins
SIOUX CITY – On most summer nights at Lewis and Clark Park, Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery likes to wear sunglasses. Montgomery made sure he had a special pair on Friday night before the game against the Chicago Dogs. The Explorers recognized Montgomery for becoming the franchise’s all-time...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Sioux City Explorers inch past Chicago Dogs in the final inning
SIOUX CITY – Steve Montgomery can’t explain how his team keeps finding a way to win games late. The Sioux City Explorers manager does know, however, how tightly knit this team is and it showed again in the ninth inning Friday in a 5-4 win over the Chicago Dogs at Lewis and Clark Park.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Other than the last 18 months
Other than the last 18 months, Joe Biden's presidency has been a rousing success. -- David Adkins, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
