Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2022 Big Ten Previews — Maryland and Illinois

Three-star OL Rico Jackson decommits from Illinois
Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Friday. “I will be decommitting from the university of Illinois,” Jackson tweeted. “I am opening up my recruitment now.”. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle committed to Illinois while on an official visit to campus on...
ESPN: Michigan football has 5 of best defenses ever but this Michigan State team tops them
Like most Big Ten programs, when Michigan football and Michigan State football are at their best, it's usually because of the defense. So when ESPN's Bill Connelly decided to stack up the best 50 college defense of all-time it's no surprise both programs were included. Michigan had far more entries, with five teams...
'Change is Coming': Tom Allen Envisions Big Ten Eliminating Division Structure
In the eight years of the Big Ten's East and West division structure, a team from the East has won the conference title all eight seasons. The Big Ten welcomes UCLA and USC to the conference in 2024, and eliminating divisions appears to be a change to follow.
Illinois unveils revamped helmet details for 2022 season
Bret Bielema joined Illinois prior to the 2021 season to try and rebuild the program. Along with that rebuild, Bielema is working to revamp and rebrand certain aspects of the program. Part of that rebranding includes updated details of the helmets worn by Illinois football. It is also known that...
Will Michigan repeat as Big Ten Champions in 2022?
In the video embedded above, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports discusses his thoughts on Michigan's chances of repeating as Big Ten Champions for the 2022 season. Michigan enters the 2022 spring season coming off of a more eventful offseason than usual. After defeating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten title, the Wolverines lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff in a one-sided affair. What followed was the relatively unexpected departure of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to Miami and a legitimate flirtation for Jim Harbaugh with the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL.
Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Minnesota season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: PJ Fleck, 6th year at Minnesota, 35-23 11th year overall, 65-45 2021 Preview: Overall: 9-4, Conference: 4-3 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To...
Hoops Notes: Ohio State offers two more following recent observation period
The two July weekends where college basketball coaches could travel to watch prospects in action have come and gone and Ohio State has extended offers to two more players. They were Flushing (N.Y.) Putnam Science Academy 2023 small forward Mouhamed Dioubate and Cleveland Lutheran East 2024 power forward Jesse McCulloch.
Commissioner Kevin Warren, Big Ten Coaches Comment on Adding USC, UCLA
The world of college athletics changed on June 30 when news of UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten Conference broke. And on July 26 and 27 at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Ind., commissioner Kevin Warren and coaches gave their takes on the move to expand the conference.
Xavier Booker commits to Michigan State over Gonzaga, Oregon, Indiana, others
Tom Izzo got his man. Xavier Booker, a 5-star power forward in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Michigan State Saturday on Instagram. Booker is ranked as the top player in the class of 2023 by Rivals and the third-best player by 247Sports. Booker, a 6-foot-11, 215-pound power forward, ...
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes in the mix for a local recruit
The Ohio State basketball team is continuing to have a very busy offseason on the recruiting trail. A local recruit the Buckeye basketball program has been targeting cut his list to three schools, and Ohio State is one of the three remaining schools on his list. Devin Royal is a...
Illinois Basketball: Top 20 recruit set to take Illini visit
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and his coaching staff will be hosting one of the most talented young prospects in the nation on Monday. 2025 four-star combo guard Bryce Heard announced to Twitter on Saturday that he will be taking an unofficial visit to the Illini on August 1.
