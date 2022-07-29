ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2022 Big Ten Previews — Maryland and Illinois

By Gene Ross
landgrantholyland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.landgrantholyland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Three-star OL Rico Jackson decommits from Illinois

Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Friday. “I will be decommitting from the university of Illinois,” Jackson tweeted. “I am opening up my recruitment now.”. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle committed to Illinois while on an official visit to campus on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois unveils revamped helmet details for 2022 season

Bret Bielema joined Illinois prior to the 2021 season to try and rebuild the program. Along with that rebuild, Bielema is working to revamp and rebrand certain aspects of the program. Part of that rebranding includes updated details of the helmets worn by Illinois football. It is also known that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
College Park, MD
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Illinois State
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Basketball
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
247Sports

Will Michigan repeat as Big Ten Champions in 2022?

In the video embedded above, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports discusses his thoughts on Michigan's chances of repeating as Big Ten Champions for the 2022 season. Michigan enters the 2022 spring season coming off of a more eventful offseason than usual. After defeating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten title, the Wolverines lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff in a one-sided affair. What followed was the relatively unexpected departure of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to Miami and a legitimate flirtation for Jim Harbaugh with the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Google Podcasts#Holy Land#Land Grant Holy Land#Iheart Radio#Ohio State#Buckeyes

Comments / 0

Community Policy