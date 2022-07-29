Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2022 Big Ten Previews — Maryland and Illinois

In the video embedded above, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports discusses his thoughts on Michigan's chances of repeating as Big Ten Champions for the 2022 season. Michigan enters the 2022 spring season coming off of a more eventful offseason than usual. After defeating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten title, the Wolverines lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff in a one-sided affair. What followed was the relatively unexpected departure of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to Miami and a legitimate flirtation for Jim Harbaugh with the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO