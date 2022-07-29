Uhrichsville Approves Funds for Cat Control

wtuz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtuz.com
Community Turns Out for Fire Engine Push
Mary Alice reporting – The New Philadelphia Fire Department hosted a weekend event that harkened back to earlier times of horse-drawn wagons. The community gathered at the fire station to be part of a push-in for the latest truck purchase, which resembled when firemen would have to push in the wagon since the horses didn’t back in.
newsymom.com
August Family Events Tuscarawas County
August Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022 -Stay in the know each month with Newysmom’s Family Fun Local Calendar so you never miss out. Each month, we’ll help you find in-person and virtual family-friendly events like August Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022!
spectrumnews1.com
Program seeks volunteers to look in on isolated seniors under Probate Court guardianship
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two senior-focused entities are seeking volunteers to join the Senior Visitors Program in Summit County as the population of socially isolated seniors continues to rise. The program is a partnership of Summit County Probate Court and the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Program of VANTAGE Aging. Volunteers...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident I appreciate finally get some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet data...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
wtuz.com
Uhrichsville to Penalize Truck Drivers on Water Street Extension
Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a period to adjust to new No Thru Truck signs on North Water Street Extension, Uhrichsville will start penalizing drivers. The decision to place the signs came after multiple resident’s complaints that said they were dealing with heightened road noise from the heavy loads, with one claiming structural damage to their home due to the passing trucks.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
weeklyvillager.com
Join us August 4th, for an on-site timber marking workshop in Portage County!
Dan Castellucci of Frontier Woodland Service and John Kehn of ODNR Division of Forestry will review and discuss tree selection, tree measurement, timber value, and overall timber marketing philosophy of marking a timber sale. This is a sale currently being marked for a property owned by the City of Akron. An estimate of what is currently marked will be discussed and additional trees will be marked and measured with your help. Please use the links below to register for the desired program. If you have trouble registering, please call (330) 235-6815.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtuz.com
Street Sweeping this Week in Dennison
Nick McWilliams reporting – Streets will be cleaned in Dennison during the early parts of this week. Work will be carried out Tuesday, August 2nd, and Wednesday, August 3rd, starting in the downtown area and the north end of the village. Wednesday, crews will move to the south side...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
wtuz.com
What to Bring to the Polls
Nick McWilliams reporting – As Ohio’s second Primary Election in 2022 gets underway, the local Board of Elections is offering tips on what to bring. A relatively unprecedented occurrence in the state, the second primary for. the Ohio Senate, House of Representatives, and Democratic and Republican Central Committees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
sent-trib.com
Volunteers needed for hypnotist show
Step right up and get hypnotized. This year at the Wood County Fair, there will be a hypnotist from North Canton performing. Mike Bishop has been performing entertainment shows since he was only 8 years old. By the time he was 12, he was getting paid to do magic shows.
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
wtuz.com
Why is Ohio Having Another 2022 Primary?
Mary Alice Reporting – District map delays are the contributing factor to another primary in Ohio with local changes to redrawn districts. Some Ohioans may have confusion over a second primary election being hosted on Tuesday, August 2nd, and Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail Garbrandt says it is somewhat unprecedented but it can happen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tornado Warning Expired for Ohio Counties
The National Weather Service has issued the Tornado Warning for those in Harrison County, Carroll County, and Tuscarawas County has expired. Stay with 7News for updates.
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
wtuz.com
Betty Lou (Baker) Honaker – July 28, 2022
Betty Lou (Baker) Honaker passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Brookdale Alliance. Born in Glendive, Montana, on September 4, 1925, Betty Lou was the oldest daughter of Madison and Gladys (Pratt) Baker. Her sisters Ellajo Taber and Nancy Gorsuch preceded her in death. After Betty Lou graduated from Dawson...
Comments / 2