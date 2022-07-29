ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Uhrichsville Approves Funds for Cat Control

By Mary McClintock
wtuz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtuz.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtuz.com

Community Turns Out for Fire Engine Push

Mary Alice reporting – The New Philadelphia Fire Department hosted a weekend event that harkened back to earlier times of horse-drawn wagons. The community gathered at the fire station to be part of a push-in for the latest truck purchase, which resembled when firemen would have to push in the wagon since the horses didn’t back in.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
newsymom.com

August Family Events Tuscarawas County

August Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022 -Stay in the know each month with Newysmom’s Family Fun Local Calendar so you never miss out. Each month, we’ll help you find in-person and virtual family-friendly events like August Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022!
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Uhrichsville, OH
Knox Pages

Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M

MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Uhrichsville to Penalize Truck Drivers on Water Street Extension

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a period to adjust to new No Thru Truck signs on North Water Street Extension, Uhrichsville will start penalizing drivers. The decision to place the signs came after multiple resident’s complaints that said they were dealing with heightened road noise from the heavy loads, with one claiming structural damage to their home due to the passing trucks.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Join us August 4th, for an on-site timber marking workshop in Portage County!

Dan Castellucci of Frontier Woodland Service and John Kehn of ODNR Division of Forestry will review and discuss tree selection, tree measurement, timber value, and overall timber marketing philosophy of marking a timber sale. This is a sale currently being marked for a property owned by the City of Akron. An estimate of what is currently marked will be discussed and additional trees will be marked and measured with your help. Please use the links below to register for the desired program. If you have trouble registering, please call (330) 235-6815.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hickman
wtuz.com

Street Sweeping this Week in Dennison

Nick McWilliams reporting – Streets will be cleaned in Dennison during the early parts of this week. Work will be carried out Tuesday, August 2nd, and Wednesday, August 3rd, starting in the downtown area and the north end of the village. Wednesday, crews will move to the south side...
DENNISON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

What to Bring to the Polls

Nick McWilliams reporting – As Ohio’s second Primary Election in 2022 gets underway, the local Board of Elections is offering tips on what to bring. A relatively unprecedented occurrence in the state, the second primary for. the Ohio Senate, House of Representatives, and Democratic and Republican Central Committees...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Feral Cats#Volunteers
sent-trib.com

Volunteers needed for hypnotist show

Step right up and get hypnotized. This year at the Wood County Fair, there will be a hypnotist from North Canton performing. Mike Bishop has been performing entertainment shows since he was only 8 years old. By the time he was 12, he was getting paid to do magic shows.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Why is Ohio Having Another 2022 Primary?

Mary Alice Reporting – District map delays are the contributing factor to another primary in Ohio with local changes to redrawn districts. Some Ohioans may have confusion over a second primary election being hosted on Tuesday, August 2nd, and Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail Garbrandt says it is somewhat unprecedented but it can happen.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
point2homes.com

1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240

Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Betty Lou (Baker) Honaker – July 28, 2022

Betty Lou (Baker) Honaker passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Brookdale Alliance. Born in Glendive, Montana, on September 4, 1925, Betty Lou was the oldest daughter of Madison and Gladys (Pratt) Baker. Her sisters Ellajo Taber and Nancy Gorsuch preceded her in death. After Betty Lou graduated from Dawson...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy