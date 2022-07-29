Indian Valley Teacher Recognized by Ohio Lottery

Randall “Randy” Smith of Dover, Ohio passed away July 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. He was 77 years old. Randy was born in Wadsworth, Ohio, and graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelors in Education and a Masters in Psychology. He was a retired School Psychologist who worked for multiple school districts in Ohio for over 40 years, advocating for the quality education of vulnerable and special needs children. He held multiple patents for diagnostic testing methods and was an expert in his field.

