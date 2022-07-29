Indian Valley Teacher Recognized by Ohio Lottery

wtuz.com
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident I appreciate finally get some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet data...
wtuz.com
Why is Ohio Having Another 2022 Primary?
Mary Alice Reporting – District map delays are the contributing factor to another primary in Ohio with local changes to redrawn districts. Some Ohioans may have confusion over a second primary election being hosted on Tuesday, August 2nd, and Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail Garbrandt says it is somewhat unprecedented but it can happen.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Tornado Warning Expired for Ohio Counties
The National Weather Service has issued the Tornado Warning for those in Harrison County, Carroll County, and Tuscarawas County has expired. Stay with 7News for updates.
wtuz.com
Randall “Randy” Smith – July 27, 2022
Randall “Randy” Smith of Dover, Ohio passed away July 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. He was 77 years old. Randy was born in Wadsworth, Ohio, and graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelors in Education and a Masters in Psychology. He was a retired School Psychologist who worked for multiple school districts in Ohio for over 40 years, advocating for the quality education of vulnerable and special needs children. He held multiple patents for diagnostic testing methods and was an expert in his field.
whbc.com
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
wtuz.com
What to Bring to the Polls
Nick McWilliams reporting – As Ohio’s second Primary Election in 2022 gets underway, the local Board of Elections is offering tips on what to bring. A relatively unprecedented occurrence in the state, the second primary for. the Ohio Senate, House of Representatives, and Democratic and Republican Central Committees...
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
wtuz.com
Levi Weaver – July 29, 2022
Levi Weaver, 72, of Maple Drive in Sugarcreek passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Holmes County on November 17, 1949, to the late Raymond and Susie (Schrock)) Weaver married Sara Jane Lapp on April 9, 1970. She died on January 31, 2014.
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Tornado warning expires for Carroll, Tuscarawas counties
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has allowed a tornado warning for portions of Carroll and Tuscarawas counties in Northeast Ohio to expire at 5:30 p.m. Gnadenhutten and Mill Township were among the communities within the zone of concern. Other areas impacted include Tuscarawas, Leesville, and...
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
wtuz.com
Thomas Lloyd McQueen – July 28, 2022
Thomas Lloyd McQueen, 88, of New Philadelphia passed away in his home on Thursday, July 28, 2022, following an extended illness. Born on August 12, 1933, in Stark County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Burnell) McQueen and married the former Nancy Travis on November 10, 1956.
WTOV 9
Possible tornado leaves trail of damage in Ohio, Marshall counties
Officials are asking people to avoid Dallas, W.Va. and the Dallas Pike Road area after a possible tornado caused significant damage Monday evening in Ohio and Marshall counties. Authorities reported damage to several homes and barns after a fierce storm moved through the area. "Well, we're going to check with...
wtuz.com
Richard G. Mackey – July 28, 2022
Richard G. Mackey, 81, of New Philadelphia, Ohio died Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Akron City Hospital following a brief illness. Richard owned and operated the former R&R Masonry in New Philadelphia with his son, Rick. He previously worked for Benchmark and Gundy Construction Companies in New Philadelphia. Born April...
kentwired.com
Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29
Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
