Troopers / Jets Eliminated From Post Season Play

Cheyenne Post 6 vs. Gillette Roughriders Legion Baseball AA State Championship at Sheridan
Cheyenne Post 6 vs. Gillette Roughriders Legion Baseball AA State Championship at Sheridan. Colter McAnelly showed why he is the 2022 Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year by striking out 19 batters and allowing 1 hit. Cheyenne Post 6 would 3-peat as Wyoming Legion Baseball AA State...
Local bronc rider places at NHSFR
Jake Schlattmann made the most of his second National High School Finals Rodeo appearance, placing seventh in saddle bronc at the national competition held last week in Gillette. The Greybull High School senior to be and son of Dean and Sara Schlattmann improved on his finish from 2021, when he...
Crazy Days, Crazy Nights This Weekend in Buffalo
Area merchants are bringing back an old tradition in Buffalo that has been missing for a few years. This weekend they will be having their Crazy Days and Crazy Nights events to bring more people downtown. Friday and Saturday there will be sales at participating businesses starting at 9 a.m.
Scam turned into blessing for O’Hara
About 18 months ago, Pat O’Hara, who lives north of Greybull on the Wyo-Ben road, needed new siding on her home. She contacted a siding company in Powell and gave them a down payment of $5,000. They came out, tore off the old siding, walked away and never went back. It is unknown who built the house, but there was no plywood under the siding – just insulation. No way could O‘Hara survive a winter in a home like that.
Creative Aging Classes are back at the HUB
WYO PLAY and The Hub on Smith are teaming up again to offer two new Creative Aging classes. Registration is open to participants who are aged 55 years and older for a Voice Class with Amanda Patterson of Aspen Grove Music Studio and a spontaneous Storytelling Class with local author and storyteller David Sage. Classes will be held on Thursdays in August and September in the Hub Community Room.
June 2022 Unemployment Rates In Sheridan and Johnson Counties Increased While The State Rate Decreased
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says while national unemployment percentages have changed very little in the past few months, Wyoming’s percentages have been trending downward. The Department says in the first half of 2022, Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped each month. New numbers show that the...
Sheridan County Predator Management District Raising Awareness Regarding Rabies
A group that oversees the management of predatory animals in Sheridan County says incidents involving a virus that can infect humans and mammals are happening more often than people may realize. The Sheridan County Predator Management District is working on spreading awareness of rabies which is eventually fatal once a...
Commission to Consider CUP, CMAQ Funding, Courthouse Closures
On the agenda for their Tuesday meeting, the Sheridan County Commission will consider the Huckeba Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and the submission of an application for federal funding for their 2023 Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) project. There will be a resolution to amend rules and regulations governing the division...
Shell Fire gets an assist - from NY firefighters
Readers of the Standard may recall the story of Vinny Alexio, the retired New York City firefighter who spent the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks hunting for deer in the Greybull area with his friend Travis Marshall. Alexio ended up getting a deer and left town a happy...
Committee Makes Recommendation for Building on North Gould Property
In 2018 the City of Sheridan purchased the property at 103 North Gould Street, which included the Cook Ford building. City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said in 2019, the building was evaluated for structural integrity and possible options for use of the building. Since 2020, the Sheridan Downtown Development Authority has been evaluating potential uses for the building and on February 7, 2022, the City Council approved a resolution establishing a committee to also evaluate potential use of the structure. Mercer presented the committee’s recommendation to the City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger at this week’s study session.
ARPA Funds and Downtown Gambling Moratorium on Council’s Agenda
The Sheridan City Council will be considering three resolutions at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night that would authorize Public Works Director Hanns Mercer to apply for ARPA funds through the State Loan and Investment Board. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says they will be applying for grants to help fund two upcoming projects.
