Downtown Charleston retail building on King St. sells for $2.7M to NYC auctioneer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The perfect girls' weekend in Charleston, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - Auction - 2022-8-23
Please take notice Go Store It- Mount Pleasant located at 602 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the facility by the below list of occupants whom are in default at an auction. The sale will occur as on online auction via www.storagetreasures. com on 2022-8-23 at 3:00 P.M Terrell Wilder Unit #5039- Dresser, shoes, mattress etc This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. AD# 2013768.
The Post and Courier
Business correction
The On Business column in today's Business section requires two clarifications. Key Square Capital's 2022 financial performance should have cited Bloomberg as the source. Also, Scott Bessent's family is one of the largest owners of farmland in North Dakota. Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and...
The Post and Courier
Post-Revolutionary War-built house on Charleston peninsula on the market for $6.5M
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Post-Revolutionary War Charleston house on the market for $6.5M. A two-story, post-Revolutionary War house on the Charleston peninsula...
The Post and Courier
SC hedge fund investor looks to spread the word about math and financial literacy
In his day job as a hedge fund investor, Scott Bessent is by nature comfortable around numbers. The South Carolina native and founder of Key Square Group is equally at ease navigating the turbulent global financial markets. One of his firm's macro-focused funds was up 50 percent through June, while another had climbed 26 percent, according to data from Bloomberg.
The Post and Courier
Real News Briefs for 07.30.22
Mary Molony, a Native Charlestonian, has joined The Boulevard Company. She brings with her 37 years of success in residential sales across the Tri-County Area, helping her clients buy and sell their dream homes. Mary has resided in Mount Pleasant her entire adult life and has witnessed the population growth from 3,000 to 96,000 over the years. She knows every street and area and is not close to being done with her career. Mary says, “People give me energy!” and feels this is a very positive and exciting move that will enable her to continue to serve her clients with her honed knowledge and skills with “The Golden Rule” as her guide. Mary is a licensed SC Real Estate Broker, Certified Residential Specialist, Charter and Life Member of East Cooper Top Producers, Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, SCAR, NAR and has enjoyed being in the top 10% of Realtors nationally for years. If you are looking for personal, professional real estate service, Mary can be reached at mary@theblvdcompany.com.
The Post and Courier
Starbucks to shutter King Street location in Charleston
A longtime coffee emporium in downtown Charleston soon will serve its last lattes. Starbucks plans to close the coffee shop at 239 King St. on Aug. 14. The building sits across from the 434-room Charleston Place hotel. Employees were told the lease is expiring and the building will be renovated.
The Post and Courier
'The George' marks the return of a hotel to Front Street after half a century
GEORGETOWN — After half a century, a hotel is returning to Georgetown's historic Front Street. More than 100 people gathered on the 600 block of Front Street in Georgetown on May 19 for a groundbreaking ceremony for The George, a boutique hotel that will be built at 615 Front St., the site where the Georgetown Times office sat for more than 40 years.
The Post and Courier
Indian restaurant serving 12 types of naan opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Sujith Varghese never intended to open a restaurant in Charleston. The owner of two Indian restaurants in New York, Varghese came to Charleston last year for a vacation. After a meal at a local Indian restaurant, Varghese’s friend suggested he open a location in the Lowcountry.
The Post and Courier
Before it closes, it's worth visiting downtown Charleston's Bonny's Hideaway
Bar Tab is a recurring column in The Post and Courier Food section that highlights a locally made or sold adult beverage. Why must all the good places come and go so quickly?. King Street retailers and restaurants seem to pop up and disappear in a matter of months, and that's really unfortunate when a particularly beloved concept fades away before it can even become a favorite.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Now that SC has ID'd its most pedestrian-unfriendly streets, it's time to act
Anyone following national and state statistics about injurious and fatal crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians knows that South Carolina has a lot of catching up to do compared with the rest of the nation to make its streets safer for all — and that we have made relatively little progress during the past 10 years. That lack of progress was shown yet again by Sunday's Post and Courier story about the dangerous lack of sidewalks across the Charleston area.
WCNC
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Big Mega Millions jackpot drawing is tonight
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is $1 billion today. If you win during this evening’s drawing, you could take home a fat check of more than $600 million. (What would you do with all of that money, anyway?) South Carolinians reportedly went into overdrive this week ahead of the...
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated fine dining restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
The Post and Courier
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith celebrates 1-year anniversary
NORTH CHARLESTON — The local nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith opened its doors one year ago with a mission to help prevent the same gun violence that claimed the life of its namesake. Around 100 people of all ages gathered the afternoon of July 31 outside the organization at...
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - FOR SALE BY OWNER Berkeley Electric
FOR SALE BY OWNER Berkeley Electric Cooperative Inc. Garage/Office Facility 2700 Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner, SC Situated on 5.07 acres, the site features a 13,938-square foot office/warehouse metal frame building and is surrounded by commercial and residential properties. -- The building consists of 7,942-square feet of office, a 5,996-square foot warehouse, and two canopies totaling 5,651-square feet. The warehouse/open bays' flooring are concrete. The office interior is sheetrock with tile flooring. The ceiling is drop-tile, with a height of nine feet. -- The property is cleared, flag shaped, and its topography is level. -- Ingress and egress via Cypress Gardens Road. Bids are due by Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and should be directed to Jack Williams, Williams and Hulst, LLC, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, 209 E. Main St., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Bids should not be contingent on buyer financing. The sale is contingent on Berkeley Electric Cooperative receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Utilities Service (RUS) to sell the property. Berkeley Electric Cooperative reserves the right to refuse all bids. Berkeley Electric Cooperative is selling the property in "as is" condition, without any warranties for any purpose. AD# 2015302.
plasticstoday.com
DuPont Opens Medical Tubing Facility in South Carolina
A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 28 in the company of state and local officials marked the opening of the new DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions manufacturing facility at the Cooper River site near Moncks Corner in South Carolina. The new facility will expand capacity for biopharmaceutical tubing extrusion to meet increased demand from customers, said DuPont in the press release.
The Post and Courier
316 Farrell Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Welcome home! This wonderful well maintained 3-bedroom 2 full bathroom home has 2276 sq ft of living space on .8 acres! The huge power equipped detached garage is 1800 sq ft of space for all your toys. Located in beautiful Moncks Corner this home is central to schools shopping and several other amenities. Approaching the home you are greeted with a large front porch perfect for relaxing or conversing with neighbors. Enter the home through the large family room. The fireplace focal point sets the ambiance while entertaining and adds warmth on those cold nights. Off the family room to the left is the master bedroom with its own private en-suite. To the right of the family room is a separate dining area perfect for those dinner parties or a nice sit-down family meal. Another sitting area is located near the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space for all your accessories and a great island to grab a bite to eat at. Down the hall are two more generously sized bedrooms which share a full-sized bathroom. The home has new carpet and has been well cared for. This one won't last long so schedule your appointment as soon as possible!
