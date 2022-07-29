Great weekend weather, warming more each day

www.wearegreenbay.com
Videocast: Overnight Rain and Thunderstorms Chance
A cold front will move across the state bringing rain and thunderstorms into SE Wisconsin after midnight and moving out before 6 AM. Monday is noticeably more humid before refreshing air returns Tuesday.
A round of thunderstorms tonight, then building heat for mid-week – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Severe weather threat expanded for Sunday, gusty winds and small hail possible
TONIGHT: Thanks to high pressure, the beautiful weather will continue through most of Saturday night with slightly warmer temperatures. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s as a warm front from the Dakotas moves closer to the area. Winds will continue to be from the southwest between 5-10 mph. As the warm front gets closer, clouds will increase eventually becoming partly cloudy mainly after midnight and chances of showers will also increase. A few isolated showers are possible after 3:00 A.M. but otherwise, the night will be dry, warm, and calm.
Beautiful weekend ahead
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It’s a gorgeous start to your weekend: sunny and upper 70s for this Friday evening. Tomorrow is shaping up to be another beautiful day, with warm mid-80 degree temperatures, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will still be...
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
Brown County man helps victims of Kentucky flooding
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County man is lending a helping hand to the victims of the Kentucky flooding. Mark Gallert is a Red Cross volunteer from the Town of Lawrence who is on a mission to help those in need. Gallert flew out to Kentucky on...
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
Study: Most popular office snack in WI might surprise you
(WFRV) – Let’s set the scene: It’s a Monday afternoon and you’re at work. You’ve devoured your entire lunch, and yet, are still feeling a bit peckish. Dinner is in the distant future and you really just need a snack to hold you over until then. You make a pass for the vending machine in the break room and are met with all sorts of delicious options: chips, candy bars, fruit, small cakes, cookies, etc. What do you grab?
Wisconsin DNR increases trail awareness for impaired ATV drivers this weekend
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to ‘Think Smart Before You Start‘ this weekend while taking your ATV or UTV out on the trails. Officials say that more DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will patrol trails and routes between July 29-31.
See Inside a Mid-Century Modern House Listed on Wisconsin's Market
A mid-century modern home built in the shape of a reclining crescent moon hit the market in Erin, Wisconsin, for $419,000. The home was custom built in 1969 as a part of a community of expressionist homes that now have been "long forgotten," according to the listing agent, Chris Gutierrez.
Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton
The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
What happens to used and damaged street signs?
(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what happens to street and highway signs that are at the end of their cycle or replaced due to damage? The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) explained how these signs are put to good use after their life on the road. According to...
Wisconsin Lottery: Play Responsibly as Mega Millions Jackpot Grows
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Lottery says don’t get caught in a scam as the Mega Millions jackpot tops the $1 billion mark for Friday. Wisconsin Lottery Spokesperson Gary Kohn says the historic jackpot may mean longer lines at your local retailer, but that doesn’t mean you should try to find a shortcut to get your tickets.
Salmonella outbreak linked to Wisconsin farmer markets
MADISON (WLUK) -- A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas -- loose peas that are no longer in their pod -- sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
