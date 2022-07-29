Great weekend weather, warming more each day

TONIGHT: Thanks to high pressure, the beautiful weather will continue through most of Saturday night with slightly warmer temperatures. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s as a warm front from the Dakotas moves closer to the area. Winds will continue to be from the southwest between 5-10 mph. As the warm front gets closer, clouds will increase eventually becoming partly cloudy mainly after midnight and chances of showers will also increase. A few isolated showers are possible after 3:00 A.M. but otherwise, the night will be dry, warm, and calm.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO