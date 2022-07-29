White egret orchid evolved frilly petal to support pollinator hawkmoth

After what seems like a long, no-good-news summer, with record-breaking heat, severe drought, and destructive wildfires, now there’s news that monarch butterflies have been added to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s endangered species list. The beloved insects migrate through the Lone Star State in the fall and spring, traveling between their breeding grounds in the north and winter hideouts in Mexico. As they do so, they often lay their eggs in Texas before continuing on their journey.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO