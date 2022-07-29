ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

White egret orchid evolved frilly petal to support pollinator hawkmoth

By Kobe University
Phys.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
TexasHighways

Monarch Butterflies Are Under Threat—Here Are 6 Ways To Help

After what seems like a long, no-good-news summer, with record-breaking heat, severe drought, and destructive wildfires, now there’s news that monarch butterflies have been added to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s endangered species list. The beloved insects migrate through the Lone Star State in the fall and spring, traveling between their breeding grounds in the north and winter hideouts in Mexico. As they do so, they often lay their eggs in Texas before continuing on their journey.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchids#Egret#Petal#Pollinators#Habenaria Radiata
Family Handyman

10 Rabbit Repellant Plants

If you struggle to keep rabbits from eating your flowers and vegetables, try growing plants they won't eat. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Monarch Butterflies Officially Classified as Endangered As Milkweed Plants Decline

North America’s monarch butterfly has now been classified as endangered, with researchers citing climate change and habitat loss for declines in populations. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species, classified the magnificent migratory butterflies as endangered after decades of declining populations. The decline of populations is due to the loss of plants they need as caterpillars, the loss of forests where adults spend the winter, and of course, climate change.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

How the birds and the bees help coffee plants

Sipping a coffee on your way to work is a ritual most people take for granted without thinking about how the delicious coffee beans reached their cup. You probably know it comes from tropical regions. But what is less well-known is that coffee is the product of an incredible partnership between the birds and the bees.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

Rare plants attract rare bees and birds in urban gardens

Urban gardens can be hotspots for biodiversity in cities, but little is known about what drives the biodiversity of species existing at the smallest frequencies, or rare biodiversity. Rare plant species in urban gardens attract rare bee and bird species, according to a Dartmouth-led study examining urban garden sites in northern California. The results, published in Ecological Applications, show that women, older gardeners and those who live near the gardens tend to curate more rare plants.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Dog Accidently Catches Fish Eating Bread Off The Dock

There’s just something awesome about seeing any dog video. I mean, who doesn’t love a good dog? If you don’t, I certainly don’t trust ya. There’s something even better about seeing a dog do something so hilarious that it even surprises them. This good boy...
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

A Regional Guide to Garden-Friendly Birds—and How to Attract Them to Your Backyard

Local birds and your backyard landscaping are closely connected: Birds help your yard by controlling insect populations and pollinating plants, and, in turn, it provides them with their favorite foods, water, and a safe environment that supports the health of their populations. If sitting in your backyard (with a pair...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

No More 'Murder' as Invasive Asian Hornet Gets Renamed

There are no longer "murder hornets" in the US. Well, not actually, but Its name has at least vanished. The invasive insect formerly known as the "murder hornet" is now officially called 'Northern Giant Hornets'. Why change the name?. The murder hornet, sometimes referred to as the Asian gigantic hornet,...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Nocturnal Pollinators: Scientists Catch Moths Visiting Red Clovers After Dark

Pollination of red clover is not limited to bees. According to new research, moths visit flowers at night, approximately a third of the time. The results, which are described in the July Biology Letters, are unexpected given that bees have traditionally received the majority of the credit for pollinating red clover.
ANIMALS
The Valley Citizen

Learn 100 Valley Birds with Jim Gain

Jim Gain’s Reflections of the Natural World is one of the finest online explorations of nature anywhere. Jim has graciously permitted us to publish his new series, “Learn 100 Common Valley Birds.” While it may sound daunting, with Jim’s expert help and superb photos, learning to identify 100 common species is not only possible, it’s a great incentive to get outside and enjoy the Valley’s splendid natural history. Here’s Jim’s first offering.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Reptile And Amphibian Invasions Have Cost The World $17 Billion In Recent Decades

Invasions of the Godzilla variety are expected to be expensive, but new research has uncovered that the invasive spread of more humble amphibians and reptiles has cost us globally in the region of $17 billion since 1986. While smaller in size than their kaiju counterparts, these animals are able to cause devastation by spreading disease, destroying crops, and out-competing native species.
ANIMALS
Fast Company

The unexpected benefit of designing farms for the birds and the bees

Sipping a coffee on your way to work is a ritual most people take for granted without thinking about how the delicious coffee beans reached their cup. You probably know that coffee comes from tropical regions. But what is less well known is that it is the product of an incredible partnership between the birds and the bees.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species

A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy