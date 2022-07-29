ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

5 standout places to eat and drink outside in San Francisco

By Steph Rodriguez
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theplanetD

29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco

There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
travelawaits.com

9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco

San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Caen
Person
Susana Guerrero
travelawaits.com

New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023

There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Pub#Espresso Martini#Paul Mccartney And Wings#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Divisadero Burgers#4505 Burgers Barbecue
svvoice.com

Urban Plates Restaurant Expands to Sunnyvale

Urban Plates, the fast-casual, chef-driven restaurant concept specializing in wholesome, made-from-scratch meals, celebrated the opening of its newest location in Sunnyvale, California on Monday, July 11. The opening marks the brand’s third Bay Area location, joining existing eateries in Pleasant Hill and Dublin. With eyes on further expanding its Northern California footprint, a fourth outpost is planned to unveil at Santana Row in 2023.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area. 1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday) 2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday) 3) Art...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California

I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The National Weather Service on Sunday advised that there may be a few thunderstorms possible late into the evening and into early Monday for the Bay Area and Central Coast. Though forecasters say that chances are low, the advisory is from south to north across the entire area, with lightning being the primary hazard. Wildfires started by lightning are a particular concern.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco restaurants are moving away from tips, but it's a challenge

SAN FRANCISCO - At a few San Francisco restaurants, you won't be allowed to leave a tip. Instead, restaurants have raised prices or added a flat surcharge to a final bill. The change is meant to help make wages higher for lower-paid kitchen staff who are integral to the dining experience. It's also meant to make pay more equitable across a restaurant's staff, and to eliminate the financial uncertainty shared by customers over how much to tip, and servers over how much they anticipate making from a given table.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy