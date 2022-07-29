5 standout places to eat and drink outside in San Francisco

www.sfgate.com
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316KBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Rich people left San Francisco during the last two years, taking billions of dollars with themJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
theplanetD
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco
There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
The best thing to do in each San Francisco neighborhood this August
From oyster fests to underground dance parties.
San Francisco's Zuni Cafe removed tips a year ago. Despite pushback, it won't bring them back.
Employees want to put more pressure on Zuni Café.
travelawaits.com
9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco
San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
The San Francisco Cooking School is closing after 10 years
Demand for culinary school has decreased in general, but especially in San Francisco.
Flea trolls Golden State Warriors fans at Red Hot Chili Peppers' SF Bay Area show
The only boos of the night came during the encore.
travelawaits.com
New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023
There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose
One of the greatest culinary marriages came about when dried pasta, introduced by the Arabs to Sicily in the 12th century, met tomatoes grown from seeds brought to 16th century Spanish Palermo after Hernán Cortés gathered them from Montezuma’s gardens. Regardless of its international foundations, red sauces...
svvoice.com
Urban Plates Restaurant Expands to Sunnyvale
Urban Plates, the fast-casual, chef-driven restaurant concept specializing in wholesome, made-from-scratch meals, celebrated the opening of its newest location in Sunnyvale, California on Monday, July 11. The opening marks the brand’s third Bay Area location, joining existing eateries in Pleasant Hill and Dublin. With eyes on further expanding its Northern California footprint, a fourth outpost is planned to unveil at Santana Row in 2023.
SF's Delah Coffee bucks the grab-and-go coffee trend with traditional Yemeni approach
Who read 'The Monk of Mokha' and immediately wanted to try Yemeni coffee? Now is your chance.
The best and cheapest way to get from SFO airport to Downtown San Francisco
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area. 1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday) 2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday) 3) Art...
Chow restaurant returns to the Bay Area with a new location in San Ramon mall
The forthcoming opening will also reportedly include a mini market with oven-ready meals.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
SFGate
Monday Morning News Roundup
The National Weather Service on Sunday advised that there may be a few thunderstorms possible late into the evening and into early Monday for the Bay Area and Central Coast. Though forecasters say that chances are low, the advisory is from south to north across the entire area, with lightning being the primary hazard. Wildfires started by lightning are a particular concern.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco restaurants are moving away from tips, but it's a challenge
SAN FRANCISCO - At a few San Francisco restaurants, you won't be allowed to leave a tip. Instead, restaurants have raised prices or added a flat surcharge to a final bill. The change is meant to help make wages higher for lower-paid kitchen staff who are integral to the dining experience. It's also meant to make pay more equitable across a restaurant's staff, and to eliminate the financial uncertainty shared by customers over how much to tip, and servers over how much they anticipate making from a given table.
Comments / 0