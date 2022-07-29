ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOT WEATHER CONTINUES WITH MEDFORD SETTING A RECORD HIGH FOR THE DATE

 2 days ago
TRIPLE DIGITS FRIDAY, NEW RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD

Triple digit temperatures continued around southern Oregon Friday, with Medford setting a new record for the date. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 114 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for July 29th was 109 degrees, set in 2015. The Roseburg Regional Airport had a high of 102 degrees., The record for the date was 106 degrees, set in 2009.
MEDFORD, OR
HEAT ADVISORY/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN REGION

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for southern Oregon through most of the weekend. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said for central Douglas County, a Heat Advisory has been extended through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Overnight lows continue to be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. Although temperatures will be somewhat cooler on Sunday, the long duration of the heat added with potential smoke impacts from the McKinney Fire in northern California may prevent relief from the heat.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon

While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Red Flag Warning shutting down Prescott Park for several hours in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- Because of current weather conditions across Southern Oregon, the US National Weather Service Medford Oregon has issued a Red Flag Warning for Medford from 2-8 p.m. today (July 30). According to Medford City Officials, Prescott Park will be closed to the public throughout the duration of this warning.
MEDFORD, OR
Red Flag Warning issued, abundant lightning on dry fuels expected through Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. - Heat, instability, and increasing moisture along with multiple low pressure impulses moving through Monday are expected to bring scattered thunderstorms and abundant lightning on dry fuels to the area. Today into Monday, an approaching low pressure system will bring more abundant lightning to areas from the Marble Mountains and Siskiyous northeastward.
MEDFORD, OR
McKinney Fire continues growth in California, just miles from Oregon border

Fire crews are protecting structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Northern California’s Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms, has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
HEAT ADVISORY/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUE

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning continue around southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said for most of central Douglas County the Heat Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Saturday night. Temperatures of 90 to 105 degrees are expected with lows remaining warmer, mainly in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Red Flag Warning & Fire Weather Watch issued

MEDFORD, Ore. - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM this evening for areas of Southwest Oregon including Fire Weather Zone 623 (Southern Oregon County Cascades). Heat, instability, and increasing moisture along with a couple of low...
MEDFORD, OR
Smokey Days Increased In 2021

The 2021 wildfire season continued a pattern of more acres burned in Oregon creating poor air quality for longer periods of time. These are among the findings in a newly updated report from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The annual report, Wildfire Smoke Trends and the Air Quality Index,...
OREGON STATE
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year

The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region. The heat wave began to bake the region Monday, with areas east of the Cascades hitting the upper 100s, including Medford, Ore., which topped out at 107 degrees. In northeastern Oregon, the city of Pendleton hit 102 degrees, worsening a parched area of the state that is in an extreme drought in spots, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
OREGON STATE
Rejoining a landscape: Southern Oregon coalition moves forward with I-5 wildlife crossings

One morning in late March, Charlie Schelz, an ecologist with the Bureau of Land Management, hiked across a steel railroad bridge that spans Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit, four-and-a-half miles from the Oregon-California border. Gravel crunched under his feet as a ceaseless river of cars and trucks roared below. At the end of the bridge, Schelz set down his backpack and unlocked the cable that secured a trail camera to a tree.
OREGON STATE
HEAT ADVISORY UPDATED, WARMER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED

A Heat Advisory for central Douglas County remains in effect until 9:00 p.m. Saturday, but has been updated as warmer conditions are now expected in some areas. Forecasters from the National Weather Service said high temperatures of 90 to 105 degrees are expected. Overnight lows will be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. Hot temperatures can cause heat illnesses to occur.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
HEAT ADVISORY EXTENDED THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory has been extended through Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. for central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said continued high temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees are expected. Overnight lows will remain warmer, mainly between 60 and 65 degrees. Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022

YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
YREKA, CA
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
ROSEBURG, OR

