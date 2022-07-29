HOT WEATHER CONTINUES WITH MEDFORD SETTING A RECORD HIGH FOR THE DATE

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for southern Oregon through most of the weekend. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said for central Douglas County, a Heat Advisory has been extended through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Overnight lows continue to be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. Although temperatures will be somewhat cooler on Sunday, the long duration of the heat added with potential smoke impacts from the McKinney Fire in northern California may prevent relief from the heat.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO