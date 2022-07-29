ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Exxon profits soar along with the cost of crude

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xXIN_0gxMZagR00
Exxon Results FILE - Shown is an Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia on April 28, 2021. Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday, July 29, 2022, reported second-quarter profit of $17.85 billion. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.14 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil was swimming in profits the last few months, reporting Friday that it brought in a record $17.85 in net income during the second quarter, a period in which Americans struggled with painfully high prices at the pump.

The Irving, Texas, company increased oil and gas production as crude prices hovered above $100 a barrel.

Revenue skyrocketed to $115.68 billion in revenue, up from $67.74 billion during the same quarter last year.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas prices area also elevated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions against Russia, a major supplier of natural gas.

Exxon earned $4.21 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.02 per share, according to analysts polled by Factset.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Australia tells exporters to keep natural gas at home to avoid an energy crunch - which could cause prices to soar even further

The Australian government has warned of a liquefied natural gas shortfall. It has asked exporters to divert supplies to the domestic market - which could push prices even higher. Europe is currently experiencing a gas supply crisis, with regional prices doubling over the last two months. Australia has warned of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Toyota-Panasonic EV Battery JV To Procure Lithium From ioneer: Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp's TM joint battery venture with Panasonic Corp PCRFY is set to buy lithium from ioneer Ltd's Rhyolite Ridge mining project, Reuters reported. The joint venture will utilize the metal procured for electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the U.S. The joint venture, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc,...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy