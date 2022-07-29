Cord Blood Awareness Month highlights importance of donating umbilical cord blood

www.wsfa.com
Related
alabamanews.net
Maxwell Air Force Base Returns to Indoor Face Mask Policy
People at Maxwell Air Force Base and the Gunter Annex are once again required to wear face masks indoors, due to the rise in COVID cases in Montgomery County. Mark Gaston, the public affairs chief of the 42nd Air Base Wing has released a statement to Alabama News Network, saying:
Opelika-Auburn News
'We will get several checks': City of Opelika participating in opioid settlements program
The City of Opelika has agreed to join the State of Alabama and other local governments by participating in current and future opioid settlements. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said no one knows yet how much money Opelika will receive or when the funds will be given. “Across the country more...
elmoreautauganews.com
Marcus Williams: Prattville Disabled Vet Helping Bring Awareness to the Cause #StillServing
For one local veteran, helping others who have experienced difficulties since leaving the military is a top priority as well as letting others know about the struggle vets face and pointing people to important resources. According to Michelle Cheesman, Senior Account Manager with Sturges Word Communications, Marcus Williams is a...
Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm
An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Macon County Schools secures multiple technology grants
MACON CO., Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County School system is getting a big boost when it comes to technology. Excitement filled the George Washington Carver Elementary cafeteria as Macon County Public School leaders announced it secured a number of technology grants. The grants total nearly 1.2 million dollars. “It’s...
selmasun.com
Rural Health to host grand opening of new clinic on Aug. 12
Rural Health is relocating its Selma clinic to a larger building on Park Place and will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 12. The agency moved its clinic from Selma Avenue to a 7,000-square-foot medical building off Medical Parkway where it will offer medical, vision, dental, optometry, behavioral health and will add pediatrics.
WSFA
Night Experience returns to EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Visitors once again have a chance to experience the National Memorial for Peace and Justice at the Equal Justice Museum after dark. The memorial is offering limited night experiences through mid-September. Using sculpture, art, and design, the memorial creates a site where people can gather and reflect on America’s history of racial inequality.
Opelika-Auburn News
Residents in rural Lee County can still apply for emergency housing, utility assistance
Eligible citizens who live in unincorporated Lee County, outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika, still have a chance to apply for the Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program. This program offered by the Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Older drivers returning to trucking, shortages still remain in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the past two months, Alabama trucking industry experts say the state has seen a spike in hiring, but it might not be who you’d expect. Alabama Trucking Association President Mark Colson says they’ve seen an uptick in older drivers getting behind the wheel. “We’re still dealing with record high inflation and […]
WSFA
New infrastructure plan to address Lowndes County wastewater issues
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell along with several Washington, D.C. officials will be in Lowndes County this week to announce a new water infrastructure initiative for underserved rural communities. During the two-day visit, Rep. Sewell and administration officials will discuss solutions to longstanding environmental justice concerns for...
DETOUR CHANGED: Alexander City closing Elkahatchee Road Aug. 1-5
Alexander City will be closing portions of Elkahatchee Road on Aug. 1 to replace a culvert. The closure is temporary, with hopes to reopen the road on Aug. 5. According to the Alexander City Public Works Department, after further review and discussion with the Alabama Department of Transportation, the city has “elected to revise the detour.”
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end Friday morning. The base’s first Black female commander left command. Command changes every two years, and Col. Eries Mentzer led this base where every airman that wants to be an officer must go to.
Wetumpka Herald
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
alabamanews.net
Three People Hurt in Crash Between Boat, Personal Watercraft on Lake Martin
A crash between a bass boat and a personal watercraft on Lake Martin has left three people with injuries. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened about 2:45 this morning in Kowaliga Bay, near Anchor Bay Marina in Elmore County. Investigators say the operator and the passenger on...
alabamanews.net
Accidental Drowning Under Investigation in Dallas Co.
Dallas County authorities are investigating the accidental drowning of a Valley Grande man. The victim in the case — was the owner of a popular Selma restaurant — and he was well-known throughout the community. “Everybody knows him. I mean, this is a staple restaurant in our area....
Opelika-Auburn News
A voice for the community: NAACP's Lee County branch celebrates second anniversary
The Lee County NAACP Branch, No. 5038, is celebrating its second year anniversary here in Lee County. On Saturday, the organization celebrated by hosting “Party with a Purpose” at the Covington Recreation Center in Opelika. In addition to dancing and fun, the group was also renewing memberships, allowing...
wtvy.com
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a warning from the Better Business Bureau in Alabama. The BBB is investigating one of the most impressive, complex, and scary scams it’s ever seen. Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
WSFA
Guardian Credit Union warns members of text message scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union is urging its members to be aware of a text message scam. The financial institution says they’ve received member reports of suspicious communication claiming the member’s card is locked and asks for action by clicking a link within the message. Those messages are likely fraudulent as all Guardian text alerts come from the number “96923″, the company added.
selmasun.com
Lannie's 2 owner Earl Travis found dead Friday morning while fishing
The owner of Lannie's 2, Earl Travis, was found dead on Friday morning at a lake in Valley Grande. According to news reports, Travis went fishing Thursday night and family called with concern Friday morning when he did not return home. Sheriff Mike Granthum told Alabama News Network that no...
Comments / 0