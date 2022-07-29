jacksonholeradio.com
Related
Firefighters save multiple homes from south Pocatello wildfire
POCATELLO — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from being damaged by a wildfire that ignited in south Pocatello late Friday night. The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak. The fire scorched 13 acres of mostly rough terrain and threatened multiple homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, Bureau of...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello police investigating suspicious death
POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release. The female, who has not been identified,...
eastidahonews.com
Woman found inside stolen vehicle reaches plea deal
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police found inside a stolen vehicle has reached a plea agreement. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.
Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir
A Soda Springs man died Wednesday after apparently drowning in the Palisades Reservoir, authorities say. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Gary Vorwaller of Soda Springs, according to a Thursday news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its dispatch service around 3 p.m. Wednesday received a call for a possible drowning in the reservoir near McCoy Creek. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. The Fire Department said the fire was human-caused but accidental. There were no injuries.
One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track
POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider's name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
Fire destroys home, car, camper and horse trailer in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A fire gutted a home in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon and was still smoldering as of Friday evening. The blaze at a house on Darby Road southeast of the Bannock County Jail ignited shortly after 3 p.m. and the flames destroyed the residence as well as an adjacent car, camper and horse trailer, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. The fire consumed the one-story house and caused...
Tri-City Herald
Paddleboarder found dead after vanishing underwater in Idaho’s Palisades Reservoir
A man was paddleboarding on an Idaho reservoir when he went underwater and never resurfaced, deputies said. Gary Vorwaller, a 57-year-old from Soda Springs, was paddleboarding on the Palisades Reservoir on Wednesday, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said. Someone saw Vorwaller go into the water and never come back up, according to the sheriff’s office. The person called for help just before 3 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
Fatality in Tetonia wreck
A traffic accident west of Tetonia yesterday left one person dead and another hospitalized. According to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Department, the accident took place at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32. Reports indicate that a Chevrolet Malibu travelling west bound on Highway 33 collided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County deputies have responded to at least 30 water rescues this season
IDAHO FALLS — From the beginning of May until now, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has responded to at least 30 water rescues. “In the month of July, there were 12 of them or more. We are on an average of one every other day but with the ones this week, we are a little more than one a day,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
Pocatello Valley firefighters battle brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello
Firefighters battled a brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Friday. The blaze was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday in brush along Interstate 15 near Blackrock Canyon. Firefighters with the Pocatello Valley Fire Department battled the blaze using several fire trucks, according to Fire Chief Karen Aguilar. The blaze did not threaten any homes...
svinews.com
Afton Mayor and wife involved in accident
Afton Mayor JC Inskeep and his wife Brenda were involved in an accident on Thursday morning June 28. According to a statement released by the Afton Police Department Chief Jason Romberg, “On July 28, 2022 around 5:53 A.M., a crash involving a vehicle and two people on bicycles in the area of the 1000 Block of South Washington/Highway 89 was reported to the Lincoln County Communications Center.”
eastidahonews.com
California man charged in construction site burglaries reaches plea in Bingham County
BLACKFOOT — One of the two men charged in Pocatello and Shelley construction site burglaries has reached a plea agreement with the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by possession, according to court documents. In exchange, the prosecutor will dismiss a burglary charge.
Post Register
Bystanders, emergency responders pull two people from car submerged in canal
Two people were pulled from a car that was submerged in a canal at the intersection of 105th East and North County Line Road after a collision on Wednesday afternoon. The passenger from the submerged vehicle was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
eastidahonews.com
Emergency crews on scene after SUV crashes into house
IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene after an SUV crashed into an Idaho Falls home Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Witnesses say the SUV and a van were involved in the crash. The SUV left...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Here’s what happened after a car crashed into a canal on County Line Road
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 105th East (also known as North 4400 East) and North County Line Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. this afternoon to a two-vehicle injury crash with one vehicle submerged in a canal. As deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they found a pickup pulling a trailer traveling east on County Line Road had collided with a southbound silver Toyota car as it crossed onto 105th East. The collision sent the car into the adjacent canal.
eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested and charged with long list of felonies
BURTON — A wanted woman was arrested and charged with a long list of felonies on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Shae Lyn Gebert, 30, was wanted on multiple out-of-county warrants and is a suspect in a burglary case in Jefferson County.
Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson, WY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
News From Jackson Hole, Wyominghttp://jacksonholeradio.com
Comments / 0