IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who has been charged with attempted strangulation has now been charged with intimidation of a witness. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly called the victim 317 times from jail and was recorded telling her she needed to tell the courts the incident never happened. According to the probable cause affidavit, Gould often talked about himself and the victim in third person during these calls, which...

3 DAYS AGO