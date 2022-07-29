ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tetonia, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
POCATELLO, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Man drowns at Palisades

The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Woman minus clothing walks into Sugar City home

A Sugar City man got a surprise during the early hours of Saturday morning when an unknown woman walked into his home — minus her clothing. Madison County Sheriff's deputies reported that the female entered the home around 2 a.m.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir

A Soda Springs man died Wednesday after apparently drowning in the Palisades Reservoir, authorities say. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Gary Vorwaller of Soda Springs, according to a Thursday news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its dispatch service around 3 p.m. Wednesday received a call for a possible drowning in the reservoir near McCoy Creek. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman dies, man hospitalized following crash near Tetonia

TETONIA — A woman died and a man was rushed to the hospital following a crash west of Tetonia Thursday afternoon. It happened at the junction of Highway 33 and Highway 32 around noon. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Highway 33 when it hit...
TETONIA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Emergency crews on scene after SUV crashes into house

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene after an SUV crashed into an Idaho Falls home Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Witnesses say the SUV and a van were involved in the crash. The SUV left...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Why are some Rexburg student housing owners making the switch to condos?

REXBURG — Some apartment complexes that have housed Brigham Young University-Idaho students for years as part of the university’s approved housing network are preparing to leave that network to sell units individually as condos. Why are apartment complex owners taking this route, and what has created a market...
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Crash sends car under canal bridge

A car ended up submerged in a water canal under the bridge after it collided at an intersection west of Ririe. The post Crash sends car under canal bridge appeared first on Local News 8.
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Woman rescued from South Fork

A 53-year-old woman was rescued this weekend from the South Fork of the Snake River east of Swan Valley near Fall Creek after jumping off her small inflatable kayak to avoid a moose. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department says their dispatch received a call just after 8:00 pm Sunday night from...
Idaho State Journal

Man charged with attempted strangulation reportedly called victim 317 times from jail, asked her to change statement

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who has been charged with attempted strangulation has now been charged with intimidation of a witness. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly called the victim 317 times from jail and was recorded telling her she needed to tell the courts the incident never happened. According to the probable cause affidavit, Gould often talked about himself and the victim in third person during these calls, which...
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after reportedly escaping from Idaho Department of Correction

IDAHO FALLS – A man has been charged after allegedly escaping the Idaho Department of Correction, running from police and lying about who he was. Tyrel Steven Petersen, 30, was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and misdemeanor providing false information to a law enforcement officer on July 20.
eastidahonews.com

Rigby man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash

LONE PINE – A Rigby man was flown to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle rolled on ID Highway 28. The crash happened around 9 a.m. at milepost 44 south of Lone Pine, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 51-year-old man, whose name was...
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

