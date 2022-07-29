ARPA funds support affordable housing

www.capegazette.com
Delaware Division of Small Business accepting Site Readiness Fund applications
Local governments and qualified businesses can now apply for the Site Readiness Fund to the Delaware Division of Small Business. The Site Readiness Fund provides grants, loans, or other economic assistance to businesses or local governments that invest in commercial or industrial sites. The goal is to help those entities...
It Takes More Than A Village
Volunteers are encouraged to assist with the Ashland Hawk Watch, which DelNature has been conducting since 2007. Photo by Joe Sebastiani. New Delaware Nature Society leader Jennifer Adkins is relying on plants, animals, a waterway, a high-tech tower and you. By Ken Mammarella. Jennifer Adkins brings a lot to her...
‘911 moment’: Biden’s health secretary hears stories of children’s mental health challenges at Delaware forum
U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester didn’t hold back Monday after hosting President Biden’s top health official at a forum in Delaware to address the mental health challenges facing children in America. “This is a 911 moment,’’ Blunt Rochester declared afterward, saying she was going “off-script” in calling an...
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency implements statewide training for school emergencies
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has partnered with the I Love U Guys Foundation to train school staff and response personnel to use the “Standard Reunification Method.”. This is in an effort to create a standard statewide protocol for reuniting students with their guardians after a crisis has occurred.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware
Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
Indian River Inlet is a disaster
Hey Delaware, the Indian River Inlet is a disaster! The concrete walkways are broken, the fishing platform is rusted out, the access openings in the railings are blocked off, and chain-link fencing has been installed to close off portions of the area to protect us from the danger. With all...
Over 3,800 acres of farmland added to permanent preservation list
The latest round of easement selections by Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation saw a record number of acres come from the Inland Bays watershed. Over 3800 acres across 54 farms are added to the permanently protected list, and 486 of those acres are in the Inland Bay, the most ever selected in one year.
Contraflow traffic to be used during latest Delaware Memorial Bridge rehab project
A construction project to repair the deck of the Delaware Memorial Bridge's New Jersey-bound span will create a two-way traffic pattern on the Delaware-bound side. The Delaware River & Bay Authority ran tests and discovered that the twin span taking Northbound I-295 into New Jersey needs an upgraded surface. The...
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – July 31, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines House speaker refuses to consider McGuiness removal Delaware lawmakers eye major state capitol expansion DOJ responds to McGuiness’ claims of unfair trial: ‘She is wrong’ Here’s how $600M in COVID education money was spent Culture Baking up a good time: State Fair attracts culinary ... Read More
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Delaware AG announces $20 million mortgage redlining settlement
The Delaware Attorney General’s office announces a $20 million settlement with a major mortgage lender over alleged redlining practices in New Castle County and the greater Philadelphia area. The settlement requires Trident Mortgage to pay individual subsidies up to $10,000 in largely minority neighborhoods throughout the region. Delaware Attorney...
Second lawsuit filed against Delaware's vote-by-mail statute
Delaware Attorney General candidate Julianne Murray filed a lawsuit challenging Delaware’s vote-by-mail statute last week – the second legal challenge to the law since Governor Carney signed it into law last month. The first lawsuit, filed by state GOP party chair Jane Brady, was filed just after Gov....
Autism Delaware sets beach picnic Aug. 21
Autism Delaware’s Beach Picnic is back and set for 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Main Beach Picnic Pavilion in Cape Henlopen State Park. Attendees will enjoy food, fun, games, and arts and crafts. Cost is $10 per family. Registration is required prior to the event....
DNREC Seeks Volunteers for Delaware Coastal Cleanup
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is hosting the 35th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 41 sites statewide to help keep the state’s beaches and waterways free of trash. Volunteers are encouraged to sign...
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Delaware’s COVID-19 community levels raised to “high”, indoor masking recommended
DOVER, Del. – The CDC has raised Delaware’s COVID-19 community levels to the High category (red) on Thursday in all three counties. The Delaware Division of Public Health is now encouraging masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. We’re told over the past week, Delaware’s COVID-19...
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer makes the case for creating a Delaware medical school
Delaware is one of only four states in the country without a medical school – a distinction one local elected official would like to change. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer recently penned an op-ed making the case for creating a medical school in the First State, and says he plans to ask New Castle County Council to approve using county ARPA funds to study what doing so could mean locally.
Judge Refuses To Dismiss Lawsuit Against DMV For 'FCANCER' Vanity License Plate
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a...
DNREC Imposes New Registration Requirement For Hunters
Effective Aug. 1, 2022, hunters are required to register temporary deer stands, deer ground blinds and trail cameras that they place and leave overnight on state wildlife areas, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Registration, which is free through an online deer stand and trail-cam registration form, will help wildlife area managers evaluate the increasing numbers and use of these hunting tools on state wildlife areas.
