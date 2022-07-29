Using quantum technology to constrain new particles

phys.org
IFLScience
Conspiracy Theorists Think The Large Hadron Collider Transferred Us Into A Parallel Universe Yesterday
On Tuesday, the world's largest particle accelerator was turned on once again. After three years of upgrades and maintenance, it immediately observed three exotic particles for the first time. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is now up and running, and breaking records for the highest energy particle collisions ever performed....
IFLScience
DeepMind's AI Predicts Structure Of Almost Every Protein Known To Science
In 1957, a biochemist and crystallographer named John Kendrew became the first person to determine the 3D structure of a protein. Deciphering that one structure – that of myoglobin, the protein responsible for supplying oxygen to our muscles – had taken him more than two decades of painstaking research, and it was such a significant discovery that it would later win him the Nobel Prize.
Phys.org
Roboticists discover alternative physics
Energy, mass, velocity. These three variables make up Einstein's iconic equation E=MC2. But how did Einstein know about these concepts in the first place? A precursor step to understanding physics is identifying relevant variables. Without the concept of energy, mass, and velocity, not even Einstein could discover relativity. But can such variables be discovered automatically? Doing so could greatly accelerate scientific discovery.
Physicists develop a new quantum computer that uses full range of atoms
There's been a lot of quantum breakthroughs as of late, each promising to be the key to the technology. In May of 2022, a team of researchers from Germany's University of Innsbruck, RWTH Aachen University, and Forschungszentrum Jülich research institute proposed a method that could lead to the rise of error-free quantum computers. It consists of a computational operation that involves two logical quantum bits and can be employed for any kind of task.
Phys.org
Team scripts breakthrough quantum algorithm
City College of New York physicist Pouyan Ghaemi and his research team are claiming significant progress in using quantum computers to study and predict how the state of a large number of interacting quantum particles evolves over time. This was done by developing a quantum algorithm that they run on an IBM quantum computer. "To the best of our knowledge, such particular quantum algorithm which can simulate how interacting quantum particles evolve over time has not been implemented before," said Ghaemi, associate professor in CCNY's Division of Science.
New human fossil discovery has everyone questioning the origin of mankind
We have long debated the origin of mankind. Some believe in God’s creation of man in his own image, while others say that mankind evolved from another species. Now, new evidence found in South Africa has reignited questions about where modern humans come from, and what species we may have left behind.
A citizen scientist uncovered latest James Webb images of a sublime spiral galaxy
It's only been about a week since NASA's James Webb (JWST) started science operations, but the great infrared observatory has already released a wealth of new images. Some of the latest images were actually shared, not by NASA, but by a citizen scientist called Judy Schmidt, who went through raw public data to find new images. Schmidt has been processing raw data into science images for years, according to a ScienceAlert report.
Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive
Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
Digital Trends
James Webb Space Telescope may have spotted its first supernova
The James Webb firsts keep coming, with the new space telescope having recently spotted what could be the most distant galaxy ever observed. Now, it may have spotted its first supernova. As reported by Inverse, researchers using Webb believe they have observed a supernova using the NIRCam instrument. They compared...
Astronomy.com
Rare Earth hypothesis: Why we might really be alone in the universe
The first spacecraft to explore the space beyond Earth orbit was Pioneer 4 in 1959. Twenty-five years later, in 1984, astronomers Carl Sagan and Jill Tarter founded the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), a program that has been scouring the cosmos for signs of alien life ever since. But, to...
Nature.com
Conformational heterogeneity of molecules physisorbed on a gold surface at room temperature
A quantitative single-molecule tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS) study at room temperature remained a challenge due to the rapid structural dynamics of molecules exposed to air. Here, we demonstrate the hyperspectral TERS imaging of single or a few brilliant cresyl blue (BCB) molecules at room temperature, along with quantitative spectral analyses. Robust chemical imaging is enabled by the freeze-frame approach using a thin Al2O3 capping layer, which suppresses spectral diffusions and inhibits chemical reactions and contamination in air. For the molecules resolved spatially in the TERS image, a clear Raman peak variation up to 7.5 cmâˆ’1 is observed, which cannot be found in molecular ensembles. From density functional theory-based quantitative analyses of the varied TERS peaks, we reveal the conformational heterogeneity at the single-molecule level. This work provides a facile way to investigate the single-molecule properties in interacting media, expanding the scope of single-molecule vibrational spectroscopy studies.
Scientists Discover Space Travel Accelerates Aging
Space travel, as enticing as it sounds, comes with a smorgasbord of health risks due to the effect of weightlessness and radiation exposure. One of the most prominent effects of long-term stay in space habitats is the loss of bone mass, something NASA is studying quite closely. New research now claims that living in space can also accelerate the process of bone aging.
A new discovery may explain the origin of life on Earth
Scientists from Scripps Research discovered a new set of chemical reactions that produce the building blocks of life with materials believed to be common in the primordial soup of early Earth, a press statement reveals. The new discovery brings us a step closer to understanding how life flourished in the...
Jupiter glows in new James Webb Space Telescope raw image
Jupiter always shines, even when seen sideways in unprocessed data.
Nature.com
Bound vortex light in an emulated topological defect in photonic lattices
Topology have prevailed in a variety of branches of physics. And topological defects in cosmology are speculated akin to dislocation or disclination in solids or liquid crystals. With the development of classical and quantum simulation, such speculative topological defects are well-emulated in a variety of condensed matter systems. Especially, the underlying theoretical foundations can be extensively applied to realize novel optical applications. Here, with the aid of transformation optics, we experimentally demonstrated bound vortex light on optical chips by simulating gauge fields of topological linear defects in cosmology through position-dependent coupling coefficients in a deformed photonic graphene. Furthermore, these types of photonic lattices inspired by topological linear defects can simultaneously generate and transport optical vortices, and even can control the orbital angular momentum of photons on integrated optical chips.
Phys.org
Methanol biotransformation enables efficient production of fatty acid from yeast
Fatty acids and their derivatives are promising raw materials for manufacturing advanced biofuels, detergents, lubricants, surfactants and so on. The current supply of fatty acids is mainly through extraction from plants, which requires large amounts of arable land. Methanol is an ideal and renewable feedstock for biomanufacturing. Methanol biotransformation might...
Phys.org
NASA's mineral dust detector starts gathering data
After being installed on the exterior of the International Space Station, NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission has provided its first view of Earth. The milestone, called "first light," took place at 7:51 p.m. PDT (10:51 p.m. EDT) on July 27 as the space station passed over Western Australia.
Breakthrough could save us from the ‘quantum apocalypse’
A new quantum computing breakthrough could allow for vastly more secure communications, according to scientists.The discovery also helps stem fears about one of the potential negative effects of the proliferation of quantum computers: the “quantum apocalypse”. That is the fear they will be able to do calculations that are so quick they break existing security techniques, and allow our communications to be read by anyone.Now researchers say they have a solution for that problem that will also help keep encryptions more secure than they currently are. And it relies on quantum entanglement: the strange and still mysterious behaviour that Albert...
Phys.org
A roadmap for the future of quantum simulation
A roadmap for the future direction of quantum simulation has been set out in a paper co-authored at the University of Strathclyde. Quantum computers are hugely powerful devices with a capacity for speed and calculation which is well beyond the reach of classical, or binary, computing. Instead of a binary system of zeroes and ones, it operates through superpositions, which may be zeroes, ones or both at the same time.
Phys.org
The AWAKE collaboration achieves control over the instabilities of a proton bunch in plasma
The Advanced WAKEfield Experiment (AWAKE) is a large experiment carried out at CERN that investigates plasma wakefield acceleration. It is the first research effort in this field to use a relativistic proton bunch as a driver of plasma wakefields to accelerate witness electrons to high energies. The use of a...
